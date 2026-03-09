Travis Scott's UTOPIA will be turning three years old on July 28 and it's safe to say that fans are ready the next solo chapter in his illustrious career. Ever since teasing a throwback-sounding snippet in a new Beats commercial in December, folks have had their ears perked. Getting something similar to Owl Pharaoh or DAYS BEFORE RODEO but more polished would be exciting to hear.
But regardless, supporters of the Cactus Jack CEO just want something, and it appears we should be readying ourselves for a 2026 LP.
The reason why is because of a recent Travis Scott fan account interaction. Caught by Our Generation Music, the Instagram page announced its retirement. La Flame was extremely appreciative of the post and in the process of showing love, he shared an exciting update on the solo record's progress.
"[Brown heart emojis] ALWAYS THE RAGE IS ALWAYS IN YA. IM COOKING RIGHT NOW TO GIVE U THAT NEXT STEP OF LIFE INSPO [people hugging emoji]." It sounds like the Houston rapper is preparing some transformative music in the lab, which is great to hear.
Are Travis Scott & Kanye West Dropping A Collab Album?
Fans are equally hype, although some feel we won't get an album until next year. If anything, people are predicting a single or two in the coming months. Even if it's that, perhaps that aforementioned Beats snippet, that would be great.
Potentially, though, this isn't the only body of work Scott is cheffing up. Allegedly, he and Kanye West are prepping a joint project as we speak. In fact, according to one of half of Mobb Deep, Havoc, some tracks are already done.
In a Complex interview, the New York hip-hop icon claimed, "... Recently, I did a track — I don't want to blow up the spot and say it just in case if it don't ever come out. But I will say, he's working on a project, I believe, with Travis Scott and a few of my tracks have made the cut so far."
This had many rolling their eyes, but an announcement of them headlining the inaugural Helwatt Festival in Italy this summer gave this gossip some extra credence in some people's minds.