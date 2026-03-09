Ivana Lisette Ortiz, the 35-year-old woman authorities have accused of allegedly shooting at Rihanna's house in Beverly Hills on Sunday, posted a bizarre rant about the singer on Facebook just weeks ago. On February 23, she uploaded a picture of herself while using the caption to seemingly accuse Rihanna of talking about her.

"@badgalriri Are you there? Cause I was waiting for your AIDS 5-head self to say something to me directly instead of sneaking around like you talking to me where I'm not at," she wrote.

It isn't the only concerning message on her Facebook page, either. In another post, she shared a video of herself targeting Cardi B. "You can't f*** with me, Cardi B," she said. "You're supposedly busy right now. But you know who has the cutest outfit tonight? You know who's the cutest tonight? I am. I'm the cutest tonight. You ain't doing nothing to me. You ain't messing with me tonight."

Rihanna's House Shooting

As for the shooting, Ortiz allegedly fired at least 7 shots at Rihanna's home, with one penetrating a wall of the mansion and the other striking the gate and an RV parked in the driveway. Authorities claim she fired the shots from her Tesla, using an assault rifle to do so.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson, told the Los Angeles Times.

TMZ reports that Rihanna was home at the time of the shooting, although it's unclear whether her husband, A$AP Rocky, or their three children were with her. Regardless, there were no reported injuries.