News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
ivana ortiz
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Rihanna's Shooting Suspect Shared Fanatical Posts About Her On Facebook
Authorities arrested Ivana Lisette Ortiz for the shooting at Rihanna's home on Sunday and are charging her with attempted murder.
By
Cole Blake
March 09, 2026