Authorities Reveal Suspect's Identity In Rihanna's House Shooting

BY Cole Blake
The Gotham Awards At Cipriani Wall Street On December 1st, 2025 In New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Rihanna attends The Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on December 01, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film &amp; Media Institute )
A woman in her 30s fired several shots at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills on Sunday, but no one was injured.

Authorities have identified the 35-year-old suspect they arrested for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills over the weekend. According to a new report from TMZ, the woman is Ivana Lisette Ortiz, and police have charged her with attempted murder. She remains in custody with bail set at $10,225,000.

On Sunday, she allegedly fired at least seven shots at Rihanna's home, one of which penetrated a wall of the mansion. The rest hit the gate as well as an RV that was parked in the driveway. She fired the shots from inside her Tesla, using an assault rifle to do so, and fled the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD radio dispatch claimed that she had her hair in braids, was wearing a cream-colored blouse, and was driving a dirty car. “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

Motive For Rihanna's House Shooting
2025 CFDA Awards - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It remains unclear why Ivana Lisette Ortiz would've wanted to shoot at Rihanna's house. The singer has yet to comment on the shooting, and it's unclear whether she, A$AP Rocky, or their three children were home at the time. Regardless, there were no reported injuries.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020 and have welcomed three kids over the course of their relationship. Their eldest son, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their second son, Riot, came in August 2023. Their only daughter, Rocki, was just born in September 2025.

The shooting comes as Rihanna continues to work on her long-awaited ninth studio album. It will mark her first full-length release since dropping Anti in 2016. Rocky, on the other hand, just returned with Don't Be Dumb, earlier this year.

