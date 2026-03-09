Authorities Reveal Suspect's Identity In Rihanna's House Shooting

Authorities have identified the 35-year-old suspect they arrested for allegedly shooting at Rihanna's home in Beverly Hills over the weekend. According to a new report from TMZ, the woman is Ivana Lisette Ortiz, and police have charged her with attempted murder. She remains in custody with bail set at $10,225,000.

On Sunday, she allegedly fired at least seven shots at Rihanna's home, one of which penetrated a wall of the mansion. The rest hit the gate as well as an RV that was parked in the driveway. She fired the shots from inside her Tesla, using an assault rifle to do so, and fled the scene.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD radio dispatch claimed that she had her hair in braids, was wearing a cream-colored blouse, and was driving a dirty car. “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

Motive For Rihanna's House Shooting

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2025 CFDA Awards at The American Museum of Natural History on November 03, 2025, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

It remains unclear why Ivana Lisette Ortiz would've wanted to shoot at Rihanna's house. The singer has yet to comment on the shooting, and it's unclear whether she, A$AP Rocky, or their three children were home at the time. Regardless, there were no reported injuries.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since 2020 and have welcomed three kids over the course of their relationship. Their eldest son, RZA, was born in May 2022, while their second son, Riot, came in August 2023. Their only daughter, Rocki, was just born in September 2025.