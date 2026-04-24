Travis Scott is teaming up with USC to launch a class for the fall semester called "The Creative Enterprise: Learning from Cactus Jack." It will be taught by Grammy-nominated scholar Josh Kun, per Kurrco. For students at the university, the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism will have it.
The class will provide scholars "insight into how ideas move across music, fashion, media, collaborations, live shows and more." Additionally, there will be weekly lectures from industry leaders of fashion, media, as well as direct access to Scott himself, his team, and those within the Cactus Jack network.
Some people are skeptical about this, with those folks cracking jokes in the process. "Bro is genuinely going into massive collegiate debt just to learn how to sell an overpriced brown hoodie and a fast food meal deal. Imagine explaining to your parents that your entire final exam is just successfully surviving a Travis Scott merchandise drop."
But others seem down if they were students at USC. "This is really a class on how to build something that lives everywhere at once. Nice move," one user replies.
"Yea i’m transferring just for this class," another writes. While Travis Scott does catch a lot of heat for his big brand collabs with McDonald's and such, you can't deny that Cactus Jack is one of the biggest imprints in modern music.
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From the label's musical releases from fan-favorites like Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and Sheck Wes to the merch drops, Scott and his team have created an attractive brand that dominates in numerous markets.
Of course, you have La Flame himself who has his own projects cooking as we speak. As recently as a couple of weeks ago, he teased that his next move is to drop his next solo album. "I think the next thing is to probably drop the album whenever it's ready."
He allegedly has a joint tape with Kanye West in the works too, according to Havoc of Mobb Deep. But that honestly might be a real stretch.