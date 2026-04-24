USC Launching Class Revolving Around Travis Scott & Cactus Jack

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Formula One: Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Travis Scott has built one of the biggest brands in music with Cactus Jack and now, USC students can learn how to create at this scale.

Travis Scott is teaming up with USC to launch a class for the fall semester called "The Creative Enterprise: Learning from Cactus Jack." It will be taught by Grammy-nominated scholar Josh Kun, per Kurrco. For students at the university, the Annenberg School of Communication and Journalism will have it.

The class will provide scholars "insight into how ideas move across music, fashion, media, collaborations, live shows and more." Additionally, there will be weekly lectures from industry leaders of fashion, media, as well as direct access to Scott himself, his team, and those within the Cactus Jack network.

Some people are skeptical about this, with those folks cracking jokes in the process. "Bro is genuinely going into massive collegiate debt just to learn how to sell an overpriced brown hoodie and a fast food meal deal. Imagine explaining to your parents that your entire final exam is just successfully surviving a Travis Scott merchandise drop."

But others seem down if they were students at USC. "This is really a class on how to build something that lives everywhere at once. Nice move," one user replies.

"Yea i’m transferring just for this class," another writes. While Travis Scott does catch a lot of heat for his big brand collabs with McDonald's and such, you can't deny that Cactus Jack is one of the biggest imprints in modern music.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Is Travis Scott Dropping A New Album?

From the label's musical releases from fan-favorites like Don Toliver, SoFaygo, and Sheck Wes to the merch drops, Scott and his team have created an attractive brand that dominates in numerous markets.

Of course, you have La Flame himself who has his own projects cooking as we speak. As recently as a couple of weeks ago, he teased that his next move is to drop his next solo album. "I think the next thing is to probably drop the album whenever it's ready."

He allegedly has a joint tape with Kanye West in the works too, according to Havoc of Mobb Deep. But that honestly might be a real stretch.

Read More: Beyoncé’s "Lemonade" Is 10 Years Old & Still Feels Like A Cultural Reset

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Chase B JACKBOYS 2 Travis Scott Coachella Hip Hop News Music Chase B Promises Fans "JACKBOYS 2" Is Coming Soon During Travis Scott's Coachella Closer
Travis Scott Sheck West ILMB Collab Live Hip Hop News Music Travis Scott & Sheck Wes Rock The Stage And Debut Their Upcoming "ILMB" Collab Live
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots Music Travis Scott Feeds Into Album Hype With Another Massive Update
travis-scott-x-nike-partnership-sneaker-news Sneakers Travis Scott x Nike Partnership Stays Strong Amid Rumors
Comments 0