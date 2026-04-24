Ebro Hits Lil Wayne With Harsh Reality Check After His Industry Complaints

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
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Lil Wayne recently called out the Grammys and Coachella for ignoring him, something Ebro Darden was not very sympathetic to.

No hip-hop fan can deny Lil Wayne and his legend status, although that doesn't mean he's safe from harsh criticism from more skeptical detractors. Ebro Darden recently commented on Lil Wayne's recent Coachella and Grammys complaints on the latest episode of Apple Music's Rap Life Review, and he wasn't exactly defending him.

For those unaware, here's a tweet the New Orleans MC posted last week: "It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved," he wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so. bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaints**twithoutu."

The commentator insinuated this lack of invitations is due to Weezy's present work ethic and output rather than his reputation. Nadeska Alexis questioned how hard it would really be for him to land a Coachella gig. Elsewhere, Low suggested his lackluster performances and backstage antics are also a factor.

"These places where you do clearly want to be invited would be inviting you because they would see that you're having new moments," Ebro remarked concerning Lil Wayne, as caught by Caleb on Twitter. "Listen, I think Lil Wayne's also had a stellar career. So I think he's just starting to care more. He's getting older. And he's looking around and saying to himself, like any competitor and somebody who's great, 'What things haven't I conquered and why haven't I conquered them?'

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Lil Wayne's Grammys

"He wanted to be the greatest rapper," he continued. "He convinced y'all that he was the greatest rapper alive and y'all ran with the narrative. [...] At any rate, he is one of the GOATs, man. To the social media police and the arbiters of what you're allowed to do in public, you don't like him putting his feelings on social media. So Wayne, if you're watching this. Now that you're outside your bubble. Listen to what social media says about how you're supposed to use it. And use it correctly."

The "Addict" MC has five Grammy Awards from 26 nominations. These include Best Rap Album for Tha Carter III and Best Rap Song for "Lollipop."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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