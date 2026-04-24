Ebro Hits Lil Wayne With Harsh Reality Check After His Industry Complaints

For those unaware, here's a tweet the New Orleans MC posted last week: "It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved," he wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so. bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaints**twithoutu."

The commentator insinuated this lack of invitations is due to Weezy's present work ethic and output rather than his reputation. Nadeska Alexis questioned how hard it would really be for him to land a Coachella gig. Elsewhere, Low suggested his lackluster performances and backstage antics are also a factor.

"These places where you do clearly want to be invited would be inviting you because they would see that you're having new moments," Ebro remarked concerning Lil Wayne, as caught by Caleb on Twitter. "Listen, I think Lil Wayne's also had a stellar career. So I think he's just starting to care more. He's getting older. And he's looking around and saying to himself, like any competitor and somebody who's great, 'What things haven't I conquered and why haven't I conquered them?'

Lil Wayne's Grammys

"He wanted to be the greatest rapper," he continued. "He convinced y'all that he was the greatest rapper alive and y'all ran with the narrative. [...] At any rate, he is one of the GOATs, man. To the social media police and the arbiters of what you're allowed to do in public, you don't like him putting his feelings on social media. So Wayne, if you're watching this. Now that you're outside your bubble. Listen to what social media says about how you're supposed to use it. And use it correctly."