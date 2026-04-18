Lil Wayne Complains About The Grammys And Coachella Ignoring Him

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 2: Rapper, Lil Wayne, performs during Day 2 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)
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This isn't the first time Lil Wayne complained about not getting his flowers from the Grammys, although the Coachella angle is less clear.

Lil Wayne is and always will be a hip-hop legend. Still, the rapper's felt his heyday's passing stronger than he might have expected. Via Twitter, he complained in today's wee hours (Saturday, April 18) about institutions and events like the Grammys and Coachella not involving him in recent years. The 43-year-old thanked his fans for being the ones to hold him up.

"It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved," Weezy wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so. bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaints**twithoutu."

The message is kind of random and a bit unclear, but Lil Wayne has complained about the Grammys before. So a lack of nominations for projects like Tha Carter VI is understandably frustrating for its artist, even if that record was panned in addition to being a legacy piece. He most recently performed at the 2023 ceremony.

Coachella-wise, Tunechi performed at Indio's affiliated Revolve Festival during its first weekend in 2025. Wayne also joined G-Eazy's set for a guest performance in 2016. But he's never headlined or had his own set at the music festivities, something that makes him feel left out.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is The Most Influential Rapper Alive – LaRussell Just Outlined Why It's Complicated

Lil Wayne's Grammys

Still, calling this a "truly humbling experience" suggests Wayne might feel a bit more reflective, understanding, or determined than the tweet suggests. But he's complained about his place in the industry these days plenty of times before. So this doesn't seem very different at face value.

The most notable example of this is Lil Wayne's Super Bowl situation from the past two years. When Jay-Z announced Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show's headliner in New Orleans, many fans thought the Young Money boss deserved the spot instead.

He spoke on that disappointment, but he eventually moved onto bigger things. It seems like the New Orleans MC still feels some bad blood over his status and the flowers the music world gives him. Hopefully he can either get his wishes through hard work or secure other satisfying achievements, whether it's awards or performances. In the former category, Lil Wayne has five Grammy wins from 28 nominations.

Read More: Kanye West Doesn’t Need Redemption—He Needs To Be Held Accountable

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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