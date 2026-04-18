Lil Wayne Complains About The Grammys And Coachella Ignoring Him

Lil Wayne is and always will be a hip-hop legend. Still, the rapper's felt his heyday's passing stronger than he might have expected. Via Twitter, he complained in today's wee hours (Saturday, April 18) about institutions and events like the Grammys and Coachella not involving him in recent years. The 43-year-old thanked his fans for being the ones to hold him up.

"It’s truly a humbling experience when events like Coachella & the Grammys come around & like clockwork,I’m uninvited & uninvolved," Weezy wrote. "I appreciate my position or space I hold in ya heart & mind if so. bc you’re the humbling experience that’s timeless & 4dat I thk u. Iaints**twithoutu."

The message is kind of random and a bit unclear, but Lil Wayne has complained about the Grammys before. So a lack of nominations for projects like Tha Carter VI is understandably frustrating for its artist, even if that record was panned in addition to being a legacy piece. He most recently performed at the 2023 ceremony.

Coachella-wise, Tunechi performed at Indio's affiliated Revolve Festival during its first weekend in 2025. Wayne also joined G-Eazy's set for a guest performance in 2016. But he's never headlined or had his own set at the music festivities, something that makes him feel left out.

Lil Wayne's Grammys

Still, calling this a "truly humbling experience" suggests Wayne might feel a bit more reflective, understanding, or determined than the tweet suggests. But he's complained about his place in the industry these days plenty of times before. So this doesn't seem very different at face value.

The most notable example of this is Lil Wayne's Super Bowl situation from the past two years. When Jay-Z announced Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show's headliner in New Orleans, many fans thought the Young Money boss deserved the spot instead.