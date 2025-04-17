Lil Wayne Reveals The NFL Apologized To Him After Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

During his recent interview with Rolling Stone's Andre Gee for a cover story, Lil Wayne had a lot of things to get off his chest ahead of Tha Carter VI. The big narrative people wanted to hear more about was last year's Super Bowl halftime show controversy, and the rapper revealed the NFL allegedly apologized to him for not selecting him.

According to Weezy, the National Football League hyped him up to pop out more publicly to prepare for the show, which made him feel like he was the clear pick. Of course, we all know how that panned out.

"To perform, it's a bunch of things they're going to tell you to do and not do, a**es to kiss and not kiss," Lil Wayne remarked concerning this year's Super Bowl. "If you notice, I was a part of things I've never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin's all-white parties. I'm doing s**t with Tom Brady. That was all for that. You ain't never seen me in them types of venues. I ain't Drake. I ain't out there smiling like that everywhere. I'm in the stu', smoking and recording."

In addition, the New Orleans legend said someone from the NFL apologized to him after the Kendrick Lamar halftime show became the choice. "We ain't in charge," they reportedly told him. "All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved. So, I'm going to have to just settle with whatever they say," Tunechi added.

However, contrary to some fans' belief, this doesn't necessarily indicate any bad blood between Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation oversees the Super Bowl halftime show. Wayne has called Hov a "close friend," and his new statements don't necessarily contradict that.

Do Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

Still, this was a big sting for the Cash Money spitter, and far from the only narrative he had to clarify. Lil Wayne also addressed Kendrick Lamar and Drake more directly, indicating any allusion or reference to one does not prove disdain towards the other. "Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him," Gee wrote.