Lil Wayne Reveals The NFL Apologized To Him After Super Bowl Halftime Show Snub

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 714 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Wayne NFL Apologized Super Bowl Halftime Show Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Lil Wayne looks on in the third quarter against Team Shannon in the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Lil Wayne reflected on how this decision hurt him, he made it clear he holds no ill will towards the league, Jay-Z, or Kendrick Lamar.

During his recent interview with Rolling Stone's Andre Gee for a cover story, Lil Wayne had a lot of things to get off his chest ahead of Tha Carter VI. The big narrative people wanted to hear more about was last year's Super Bowl halftime show controversy, and the rapper revealed the NFL allegedly apologized to him for not selecting him.

According to Weezy, the National Football League hyped him up to pop out more publicly to prepare for the show, which made him feel like he was the clear pick. Of course, we all know how that panned out.

"To perform, it's a bunch of things they're going to tell you to do and not do, a**es to kiss and not kiss," Lil Wayne remarked concerning this year's Super Bowl. "If you notice, I was a part of things I've never been a part of. Like [Michael] Rubin's all-white parties. I'm doing s**t with Tom Brady. That was all for that. You ain't never seen me in them types of venues. I ain't Drake. I ain't out there smiling like that everywhere. I'm in the stu', smoking and recording."

In addition, the New Orleans legend said someone from the NFL apologized to him after the Kendrick Lamar halftime show became the choice. "We ain't in charge," they reportedly told him. "All of a sudden, according to them, they got curved. So, I'm going to have to just settle with whatever they say," Tunechi added.

However, contrary to some fans' belief, this doesn't necessarily indicate any bad blood between Lil Wayne and Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation oversees the Super Bowl halftime show. Wayne has called Hov a "close friend," and his new statements don't necessarily contradict that.

Read More: Lil Wayne Confirms Star-Studded Features For "Tha Carter VI"

Do Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar Have Beef?

Still, this was a big sting for the Cash Money spitter, and far from the only narrative he had to clarify. Lil Wayne also addressed Kendrick Lamar and Drake more directly, indicating any allusion or reference to one does not prove disdain towards the other. "Wayne tells me things are fine between him and Lamar; Wayne called the L.A. rapper ahead of the Super Bowl to clear the air and to encourage him," Gee wrote.

Also, Wayne said he did not even know "Not Like Us" was by Kendrick when he sang along to it at a show some time ago. So he means no ill will towards his Young Money protégé, and in all likelihood, he never will.

Read More: Lil Wayne Is Completely Clueless About Kanye West & Jay-Z's "Watch The Throne"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Sports Lil Wayne Admits He Refused To Watch Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show 1187
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 4.6K
Lil Wayne Drake Kendrick Lamar Hip Hop News Music Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Relationships With Drake & Kendrick Lamar 2.6K
Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald And Craig Kallman - Inside Sports Lil Wayne Voices Desire To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show In Resurfaced Clip 3.7K