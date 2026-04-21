Lil Wayne & Lil Twist Reunite For "Addict" Music Video

Lil Wayne and Lil Twist have reunited to film a music video for their collaboration, "Addict," which they shared on YouTube on Monday. With Twist having signed to Wayne's Young Money Entertainment back in 2010, the track marks the latest of several songs the two have worked together on over the years.

In turn, fans are loving the nostalgic vibe of seeing the Young Money stars in action. Users in the comments section of the video on YouTube have been sharing tons of praise. "I ain’t gon lie. It gives 2011 vibes. I’m here for it. That era is the last time I remember actually enjoying music," one fan wrote. Another added: "We need a we are young money sequel album ….(could only hope for it) but i hope everyone straight!!!!"

Over a sultry piano melody, Twist and Wayne rap about being addicted to the women in their lives. "That lil' red dress and pretty heels, that's it / That brand new trick you just learned is magic / She walk in the house so fast I had it / That ass walk past so fast, I grabbed it / That ass on shine, what's that, metallic? / I need it every time I see it, an addict," Twist sings on the chorus.

Lil Wayne & Lil Twist Collaborations

Wayne and Twist originally released the song back in February. It came after first previewing it during the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour back in 2023. In previous years, the two artists collaborated on songs like "Popular," "2 Hot For TV," and more.