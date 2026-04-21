Lil Wayne & Lil Twist Reunite For "Addict" Music Video

BY Cole Blake
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Lil Wayne & Lil Twist
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Lil Twist, Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter attend Big Game Weekend Saturday at Sahara Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
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Lil Wayne and Lil Twist originally released the single, "Addict," back in February.

Lil Wayne and Lil Twist have reunited to film a music video for their collaboration, "Addict," which they shared on YouTube on Monday. With Twist having signed to Wayne's Young Money Entertainment back in 2010, the track marks the latest of several songs the two have worked together on over the years.

In turn, fans are loving the nostalgic vibe of seeing the Young Money stars in action. Users in the comments section of the video on YouTube have been sharing tons of praise. "I ain’t gon lie. It gives 2011 vibes. I’m here for it. That era is the last time I remember actually enjoying music," one fan wrote. Another added: "We need a we are young money sequel album ….(could only hope for it) but i hope everyone straight!!!!"

Over a sultry piano melody, Twist and Wayne rap about being addicted to the women in their lives. "That lil' red dress and pretty heels, that's it / That brand new trick you just learned is magic / She walk in the house so fast I had it / That ass walk past so fast, I grabbed it / That ass on shine, what's that, metallic? / I need it every time I see it, an addict," Twist sings on the chorus.

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Lil Wayne & Lil Twist Collaborations

Wayne and Twist originally released the song back in February. It came after first previewing it during the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour back in 2023. In previous years, the two artists collaborated on songs like "Popular," "2 Hot For TV," and more.

More recently, Twist has been releasing independent projects such as The Golden Child 3MIXTAPE TWIZZY 1 and 2, and The Education. Wayne, on the other hand, dropped Tha Carter VI in 2025. That project featured appearances from BigXthaPlug, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, and Kodak Black. Wayne's sons, Kameron Carter and Lil Novi, also contributed to the album.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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