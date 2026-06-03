50 Cent Reveals Jay-Z Still Wants To Be The Number One Rapper In The World

BY Alexander Cole
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The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo recently spoke about a conversation they had with 50 Cent, which speaks to Jay-Z's current headspace.

Jay-Z made headlines at the Roots Picnic over the weekend as he dropped some bars about Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, and others. This has sparked widespread debate about Jay's current place in the rap game and whether or not he is ready to take the top spot back from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

One person who appears confident in Jay-Z's ability is none other than 50 Cent. On The Real Report, Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo revealed how a conversation with Fif revealed how Jay wants to be number one, and believes he can be there in short order.

"Jay too competitive," Uncle Murda explained. "And, you know, even when we kick it with Fif, he's like, 'Jay wants to be the number one rapper, period.' Jay wants to be that guy."

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Jay-Z Is Coming For The Top Spot

None of this is particularly surprising. At the end of the day, Jay-Z is one of the greats, and in the eyes of many, he is the GOAT of rap. Whether or not he is going to release an album this year, however, still remains to be seen. According to Marc Lamont Hill, it appears to be in the works.

As for Jay-Z and Drake, one has to wonder if a rap battle between the two will materialize. They have been shooting some shots at one another as of late, and it feels like this is something that has been bubbling for years.

If it happens, then there are a lot of fans out there who are going to be locked into the battle from start to finish. Ultimately, we will be here to document it if it goes down.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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