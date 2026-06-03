50 Cent Reveals Jay-Z Still Wants To Be The Number One Rapper In The World

Jay-Z made headlines at the Roots Picnic over the weekend as he dropped some bars about Drake, Nicki Minaj, Tory Lanez, and others. This has sparked widespread debate about Jay's current place in the rap game and whether or not he is ready to take the top spot back from Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

One person who appears confident in Jay-Z's ability is none other than 50 Cent. On The Real Report, Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo revealed how a conversation with Fif revealed how Jay wants to be number one, and believes he can be there in short order.

"Jay too competitive," Uncle Murda explained. "And, you know, even when we kick it with Fif, he's like, 'Jay wants to be the number one rapper, period.' Jay wants to be that guy."

Jay-Z Is Coming For The Top Spot

None of this is particularly surprising. At the end of the day, Jay-Z is one of the greats, and in the eyes of many, he is the GOAT of rap. Whether or not he is going to release an album this year, however, still remains to be seen. According to Marc Lamont Hill, it appears to be in the works.

As for Jay-Z and Drake, one has to wonder if a rap battle between the two will materialize. They have been shooting some shots at one another as of late, and it feels like this is something that has been bubbling for years.