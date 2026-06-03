Marc Lamont Hill has been a major addition to the Joe Budden Podcast over the past year. The political commentator is well connected in the music world and always seems to have the scoop when it comes to big stories. For instance, he was the person who broke the news that D'Angelo had tragically passed away.

This week, the Joe Budden Podcast discussed Jay-Z's appearance at the Roots Picnic. MLH was on the panel for this discussion, and as you can imagine, he had some thoughts about the now-infamous freestyle. In fact, Budden himself was not a fan of the freestyle. Instead, he felt like it was a mistake given how long it had been since Jay dropped music.

Having said that, Marc Lamont Hill took the conversation in a different direction. As he explains, there are sources who have told him that the album is, indeed, coming. Parks and Budden seem to believe the hairstyle change was a dead giveaway.

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Marc Lamont Hill On Jay-Z

Based on MLH's comments, there are people currently working on the album. Whether or not the alleged album actually drops this year is something that still remains to be seen. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient.

The last time we got a Jay-Z album was back in 2017 with 4:44. Some felt as though this was one of the best albums of Jay's career. It was also considered to be one of the great late-career projects of all-time.