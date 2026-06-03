Marc Lamont Hill All But Confirms A New Jay-Z Album Is On The Way

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Jay-Z recently gave us a freestyle at the Roots Picnic, which has led to rumblings that he might be dropping an album soon.

Marc Lamont Hill has been a major addition to the Joe Budden Podcast over the past year. The political commentator is well connected in the music world and always seems to have the scoop when it comes to big stories. For instance, he was the person who broke the news that D'Angelo had tragically passed away.

This week, the Joe Budden Podcast discussed Jay-Z's appearance at the Roots Picnic. MLH was on the panel for this discussion, and as you can imagine, he had some thoughts about the now-infamous freestyle. In fact, Budden himself was not a fan of the freestyle. Instead, he felt like it was a mistake given how long it had been since Jay dropped music.

Having said that, Marc Lamont Hill took the conversation in a different direction. As he explains, there are sources who have told him that the album is, indeed, coming. Parks and Budden seem to believe the hairstyle change was a dead giveaway.

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Marc Lamont Hill On Jay-Z

Based on MLH's comments, there are people currently working on the album. Whether or not the alleged album actually drops this year is something that still remains to be seen. For now, fans are just going to have to be patient.

The last time we got a Jay-Z album was back in 2017 with 4:44. Some felt as though this was one of the best albums of Jay's career. It was also considered to be one of the great late-career projects of all-time.

Whenever Jay-Z drops, fans pay attention. With that being said, a potential Jay-Z album rollout could completely take over the discourse. Either way, we are very excited for all of the possibilities.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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