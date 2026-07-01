Joe Budden Expresses Disappointment With Druski's BET Awards Hosting

Druski had a great time hosting the 2026 BET Awards. But the gig didn't come without its fair share of criticism. During the most recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, its titular host expressed disappointment in the comedian's execution, as caught by DUB HERE on Twitter.

"Listen, we absolutely love Druski," Budden remarked. "That's my Prize Picks brother. He's already there, but he's on his way to do even more amazing things. I'm super happy he got that opportunity. It did feel good to see a fresh face. It felt good for BET to acknowledge Internet lore... Druski was like BET saluting not just Druski, but the digital era and the Internet and what's going on. So I absolutely love that. But, the awards, this was one of those times where you see the difference... [Hosting] is [different]. You know what gave that away for me? When Keke Palmer made her joke about, 'I should've hosted this. Why'd they even ask you?' When she took the mic, she sounded like a host... Shout out to her. And I did enjoy Druski. But I'm okay if I don't see him host there again. [...] And I wish they just would've came up with new skits."

Read More: The 25 Best Rap Albums Of 2026 So Far

Joe Budden's Druski & BET Awards Take

The other JBP hosts were more praiseful, although they had their nitpicks, too. Marc Lamont Hill said the comedian did a great job, while Parks said the skits didn't land as comically for him as the social media counterparts did. Ish, however, posited Druski could do this again and succeed more if he takes notes from the 2026 BET Awards gig and sees where he could've been better. Most of the hosts seemed to agree with Joe's point about rehashing already successful skits.

Meanwhile, Joe Budden is catching heat for charging $500 to clippers sharing his podcast's content online. We'll see how that plays out with a massive audience tuning into the group's latest takes and discussions.