Druski Delivers Hilarious Jay-Z Impression At The BET Awards

BY Alexander Cole
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Football: Fanatics Flag Football Classic
Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Druski at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Druski was hosting the BET Awards last night, and in the middle of the show, he delivered an impressive Jay-Z impression.

Druski was hosting the BET Awards last night, and while there were some clunky moments, the comedian still came through with some highlights. For instance, he had an epic entrance that played off his now-infamous televangelist skit. The comedian could be seen hovering above the crowd as church organs and a choir played behind him.

There was also a live Coulda Been Records audition, which certainly got some laughs here and there. At one point during the evening, Druski was upstaged by Keke Palmer, who declared that she should have been the host.

Perhaps Druski's best moment from last night was when he delivered a Jay-Z impression. With Ice Cube presenting on stage, Druski went up and delivered some lines while throwing up the Roc. As soon as he started speaking, the crowd immediately caught on to the bit, as he was doing his best Hov voice.

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Druski Parodies Jay-Z

Ice Cube seemed amused by the ordeal, although there is no doubt that it was a bit awkward at the same time. Of course, that was the point.

Jay-Z is a bit of an easy target right now, as he is the most active he's been in years. Just last month, we saw Jay perform at the Roots Picnic. Later this year, he will be performing in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris. This is all in celebration of his albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

This fall, an eight-part docuseries called Jay-Z In 8 will air on HBO Max. It will feature interviews between Hov and Rick Rubin. Some believe that all of this is part of a rollout for an album that could be released sometime this year.

Whether or not Jay-Z was a fan of Druski's impression, still remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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