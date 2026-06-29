Druski Delivers Hilarious Jay-Z Impression At The BET Awards

Druski was hosting the BET Awards last night, and while there were some clunky moments, the comedian still came through with some highlights. For instance, he had an epic entrance that played off his now-infamous televangelist skit. The comedian could be seen hovering above the crowd as church organs and a choir played behind him.

There was also a live Coulda Been Records audition, which certainly got some laughs here and there. At one point during the evening, Druski was upstaged by Keke Palmer, who declared that she should have been the host.

Perhaps Druski's best moment from last night was when he delivered a Jay-Z impression. With Ice Cube presenting on stage, Druski went up and delivered some lines while throwing up the Roc. As soon as he started speaking, the crowd immediately caught on to the bit, as he was doing his best Hov voice.

Read More: Clive Davis Was Behind The Legendary Careers Of These 10 Music Icons

Druski Parodies Jay-Z

Ice Cube seemed amused by the ordeal, although there is no doubt that it was a bit awkward at the same time. Of course, that was the point.

Jay-Z is a bit of an easy target right now, as he is the most active he's been in years. Just last month, we saw Jay perform at the Roots Picnic. Later this year, he will be performing in New York, Los Angeles, and Paris. This is all in celebration of his albums Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint.

This fall, an eight-part docuseries called Jay-Z In 8 will air on HBO Max. It will feature interviews between Hov and Rick Rubin. Some believe that all of this is part of a rollout for an album that could be released sometime this year.