Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Attend Hov's 30th Anniversary Pop-Up In Brooklyn

Jay-Z is making 2026 one of his busiest years in a long time, whether it's upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium and beyond or attending his new pop-ups for Reasonable Doubt's 30th anniversary. He went to the Brooklyn location of his immersive Apple Music and Roc Nation collaboration yesterday (Thursday, June 25) along with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, they posed for a picture throwing the Roc up and hosted many special guests including Ebro Darden, Dave East, and many more. It seems like they had a great time overall, and it was heartening to see them celebrate this history together.

Of course, there are other things to talk about concerning these pop-ups, such as new merch and collaborations with New York City to celebrate Hov all around the Big Apple. If nothing else, it's enticing build-up to the upcoming Yankee Stadium performances in July.

Not only is Reasonable Doubt celebrating its 30th anniversary, but the Roc Nation mogul will soon celebrate 25 years of The Blueprint. Presumably, this celebration will also come with its own pop-ups and events, which should be nice to see.

For those unaware, Jay-Z's upcoming performances are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on July 10, 11, and 12. The first night will pay homage to Reasonable Doubt, the second to The Blueprint, and the third will likely mesh both worlds together while including some other surprises and special moments. That could be Hov's "greatest hits" run or his chance to drop another divisive freestyle. But we'll see how it pans out.

Also, Jay will perform in Paris at the Stade de France on September 10 and in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on October 23. These performances will also presumably encompass a lot of anniversary celebrations, but we wouldn't complain about a larger surprise.

Elsewhre, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy are still living life. They recently went on a family vacation amid all this business, and they certainly have the resources to take as many vacations as they need to. But even for work-related stuff, they have each other's back.