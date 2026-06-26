Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Attend Hov's 30th Anniversary Pop-Up In Brooklyn

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Blue Ivy 30th Anniversary Pop Up Brooklyn
Dec 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jr., with his daughter sit next to Blue Ivy Carter and dad Jay-Z as they attend the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Jay-Z celebrated with his daughter Blue Ivy at his new pop-up in Brooklyn, one of two tributes to 30 years of "Reasonable Doubt."

Jay-Z is making 2026 one of his busiest years in a long time, whether it's upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium and beyond or attending his new pop-ups for Reasonable Doubt's 30th anniversary. He went to the Brooklyn location of his immersive Apple Music and Roc Nation collaboration yesterday (Thursday, June 25) along with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As caught by Hollywood Unlocked on Instagram, they posed for a picture throwing the Roc up and hosted many special guests including Ebro Darden, Dave East, and many more. It seems like they had a great time overall, and it was heartening to see them celebrate this history together.

Of course, there are other things to talk about concerning these pop-ups, such as new merch and collaborations with New York City to celebrate Hov all around the Big Apple. If nothing else, it's enticing build-up to the upcoming Yankee Stadium performances in July.

Not only is Reasonable Doubt celebrating its 30th anniversary, but the Roc Nation mogul will soon celebrate 25 years of The Blueprint. Presumably, this celebration will also come with its own pop-ups and events, which should be nice to see.

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Jay-Z's Concert Dates

For those unaware, Jay-Z's upcoming performances are at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on July 10, 11, and 12. The first night will pay homage to Reasonable Doubt, the second to The Blueprint, and the third will likely mesh both worlds together while including some other surprises and special moments. That could be Hov's "greatest hits" run or his chance to drop another divisive freestyle. But we'll see how it pans out.

Also, Jay will perform in Paris at the Stade de France on September 10 and in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on October 23. These performances will also presumably encompass a lot of anniversary celebrations, but we wouldn't complain about a larger surprise.

Elsewhre, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy are still living life. They recently went on a family vacation amid all this business, and they certainly have the resources to take as many vacations as they need to. But even for work-related stuff, they have each other's back.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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