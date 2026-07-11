LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

LeBron James has been a JAŸ-Z fan for decades, and they have linked up and shown each other respect many times in the past. As such, it's no surprise the soon-to-be-former Los Angeles Laker pulled up for Jay's Yankee Stadium concert last night (Friday, July 10), the first of three special performances from the Roc Nation mogul.

Clips emerged on social media of Bron's attendance, such as a backstage conversation with DJ Khaled and him throwing up the Roc symbol as he exited the venue. Some fans also saw him in the crowd rapping along to Hov's biggest hits.

Of course, this caused some commotion due to LeBron James and JAŸ-Z's shared beef. LBJ praised Hov's Roots Picnic set earlier this year, which included a freestyle that contained a Drake diss response. The 6ix God has a bone to pick with both: Bron for showing love to Kendrick Lamar amid the Drizzy battle and Jay for a long history of competitive, petty, business-related, and ideological rifts.

Whether or not this has anything to do with the Toronto superstar, fans have been quick to point out LeBron and the Brooklyn MC's friendship long before this Drake narrative became a factor. But still, it doesn't take away from the optics we're dealing with today.

LeBron James At JAŸ-Z's Concert

LeBron even showed off his Roc-A-Fella chain before the Jay concert, and fans wonder if he will attend the next two as well. Also, he's just one of many superstars who attended the show, whether as a fan or as a special guest. Jaz-O, Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, Blue Ivy Carter, and Memphis Bleek were among guest performers at this first night of the run, which specifically celebrated the 30-year anniversary of Reasonable Doubt.