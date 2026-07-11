LeBron James Throws Up The Roc After Attending JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium Show

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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LeBron James Jay Z Yankee Stadium Show
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James (left) of the Miami Heat greets recording artist Jay-Z at halftime of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
LeBron James was a big fan of JAŸ-Z's Roots Picnic set, so it's only natural he would pop out for the Yankee Stadium run.

LeBron James has been a JAŸ-Z fan for decades, and they have linked up and shown each other respect many times in the past. As such, it's no surprise the soon-to-be-former Los Angeles Laker pulled up for Jay's Yankee Stadium concert last night (Friday, July 10), the first of three special performances from the Roc Nation mogul.

Clips emerged on social media of Bron's attendance, such as a backstage conversation with DJ Khaled and him throwing up the Roc symbol as he exited the venue. Some fans also saw him in the crowd rapping along to Hov's biggest hits.

Of course, this caused some commotion due to LeBron James and JAŸ-Z's shared beef. LBJ praised Hov's Roots Picnic set earlier this year, which included a freestyle that contained a Drake diss response. The 6ix God has a bone to pick with both: Bron for showing love to Kendrick Lamar amid the Drizzy battle and Jay for a long history of competitive, petty, business-related, and ideological rifts.

Whether or not this has anything to do with the Toronto superstar, fans have been quick to point out LeBron and the Brooklyn MC's friendship long before this Drake narrative became a factor. But still, it doesn't take away from the optics we're dealing with today.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

LeBron James At JAŸ-Z's Concert

LeBron even showed off his Roc-A-Fella chain before the Jay concert, and fans wonder if he will attend the next two as well. Also, he's just one of many superstars who attended the show, whether as a fan or as a special guest. Jaz-O, Beyoncé, Nas, Alicia Keys, Blue Ivy Carter, and Memphis Bleek were among guest performers at this first night of the run, which specifically celebrated the 30-year anniversary of Reasonable Doubt.

As for the next two shows, tonight (Saturday, July 11) will celebrate 25 years since the release of The Blueprint, whereas tomorrow's (Sunday, July 12) performance is a mystery box called "Extra Innings." We could get more greatest hits, B-sides, more guests, and probably some surprises we aren't even able to predict. Maybe LeBron will also be in the crowd for those, as fans continue to scrutinize every detail and appearance connected to 2024's rap war fallout. But again, the context is bigger than that.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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