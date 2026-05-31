LeBron James Praises Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Set Amid Drake Disses

Jay-Z and The Roots just gave fans an explosive headlining set at the Roots Picnic festival last night (Saturday, May 30) in Philadelphia. It resulted in a lot of praise and admiration on social media from folks like LeBron James, who took to his Instagram page to share some of his favorite moments from the night. But it also caught a lot of flack from many critics and nay-sayers, including Drake fans who caught Hov's responses to ICEMAN disses and are now clowning Bron for stepping in.

As caught by No Jumper on IG, the NBA legend posted various clips from the night to his IG Story, such as special guest performers like Freeway and Beanie Sigel and, of course, Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle dissing Drake. However, the specific clip that the Los Angeles Laker shared does not include the bars most folks are interpreting as Drizzy shots. But still, the sentiment stands for most Internet users who came across Bron's praise.

We will see if any of these stars has anything else to say, whether directly or subliminally, about these dynamics.

Drake Disses Jay-Z

For those unaware, Drake dissed Jay-Z in various ways on ICEMAN, his chart-topping new album. "We know how you OGs rocking already, my n***a, the jig is up," he rapped on "Janice STFU." This could refer to Epstein allegations surrounding Hov or previous conflicts with the 6ix God. He also spoke on picking $500K over dinner with Jay and had many more shots on the tracklist for him.

Hov responded to The Boy by flipping that "the jig is up" bar. "My next update, the jig is up, n***a, I'm up ten / Wrong chart champ, you got to look up again / N***as look up to Hov, I never looked up to them," he rapped at Roots Picnic.