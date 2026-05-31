LeBron James Praises Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Set Amid Drake Disses

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
LeBron James Jay Z Roots Picnic Set Drake Disses
Feb 17, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Eastern Conference forward LeBron James (left) of the Miami Heat greets recording artist Jay-Z at halftime of the 2013 NBA all star game at the Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
LeBron James and Jay-Z both got dissed on Drake's new album "ICEMAN," which Hov responded to via his Roots Picnic freestyle last night.

Jay-Z and The Roots just gave fans an explosive headlining set at the Roots Picnic festival last night (Saturday, May 30) in Philadelphia. It resulted in a lot of praise and admiration on social media from folks like LeBron James, who took to his Instagram page to share some of his favorite moments from the night. But it also caught a lot of flack from many critics and nay-sayers, including Drake fans who caught Hov's responses to ICEMAN disses and are now clowning Bron for stepping in.

As caught by No Jumper on IG, the NBA legend posted various clips from the night to his IG Story, such as special guest performers like Freeway and Beanie Sigel and, of course, Jay-Z's Roots Picnic freestyle dissing Drake. However, the specific clip that the Los Angeles Laker shared does not include the bars most folks are interpreting as Drizzy shots. But still, the sentiment stands for most Internet users who came across Bron's praise.

We will see if any of these stars has anything else to say, whether directly or subliminally, about these dynamics.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Drake Disses Jay-Z

For those unaware, Drake dissed Jay-Z in various ways on ICEMAN, his chart-topping new album. "We know how you OGs rocking already, my n***a, the jig is up," he rapped on "Janice STFU." This could refer to Epstein allegations surrounding Hov or previous conflicts with the 6ix God. He also spoke on picking $500K over dinner with Jay and had many more shots on the tracklist for him.

Hov responded to The Boy by flipping that "the jig is up" bar. "My next update, the jig is up, n***a, I'm up ten / Wrong chart champ, you got to look up again / N***as look up to Hov, I never looked up to them," he rapped at Roots Picnic.

As for Drake and LeBron James' beef, they used to be very close until Bron showed love to Kendrick Lamar amid the 2024 battle. Since then, the basketball superstar has gotten various shots his way, especially on ICEMAN. But he's always been a Jay-Z fan, so maybe this social media activity would've happened either way.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Disses Drake Roots Picnic Freestyle Music Jay-Z Disses Drake During Roots Picnic Freestyle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Jay Z Responds Nicki Minaj Roots Picnic Freestyle Music Jay-Z Finally Responds To Nicki Minaj In Roots Picnic Freestyle
Comments 4