Rich Paul Wants Drake & LeBron James To Reconcile

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rich Paul Wants Drake LeBron James Reconcile
May 13, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Savannah James, LeBron James and Rich Paul sit in the front in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Drake recently dissed Rich Paul's client LeBron James on his new album "ICEMAN" following LeBron's support of Kendrick Lamar.

LeBron James used to have a strong friendship with Drake. But that broke down in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. LBJ enjoyed Kendrick's output while not necessarily opposing (or defending) Drizzy, and that was enough for him to diss James on his new album ICEMAN after many other shots. While reacting to the new album(s) drop(s), LeBron's agent Rich Paul expressed his hope for the former friends to bury the hatchet.

The comments specifically appeared on his recent Game Over podcast episode alongside Max Kellerman. It dropped on Friday (May 15) alongside the 6ix God's trilogy of LPs, including MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. Paul said he hasn't been able to listen in full yet (he's mostly listened to leaks), and Kellerman asked about the feud.

"I don't get into that stuff, man," the Klutch Sports CEO remarked. "At the end of the day, I think it's important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that... I don't get involved in any of that... For me, it's just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences. I do think, in any situation, it's important to remove the middle man. Conversations continue to get stirred up, people got opinions and agendas and different things like that. Over time, you have to let two people have an adult conversation, if it's able to get there. Hopefully, people reconcile their differences."

Max had more praise for the Toronto superstar. Rich Paul said he's been "the best music artist for the last 15 years." We'll see if this feud ever sees a happy ending.

Read More: “ICEMAN” Episode 4 Is Drake’s Greatest Homage To Toronto Since “Views”

Drake's LeBron James Disses

On ICEMAN, Drake dissed LeBron James, and it was actually one of the album's first disses we heard. Some of those shots appeared on a leaked song that surfaced just days before the album came out in full.

"I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena / Because you always made your career off of switching teams up," he rapped on "Make Them Remember." "Please stop asking about what's going on with 23 and me / I'm a real n***a and he's not, it's in my DNA."

Read More: The Drake & Future Fallout Was Never Built To Last

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
News Authentic
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
Comments 0