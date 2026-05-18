Rich Paul Wants Drake & LeBron James To Reconcile

LeBron James used to have a strong friendship with Drake. But that broke down in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. LBJ enjoyed Kendrick's output while not necessarily opposing (or defending) Drizzy, and that was enough for him to diss James on his new album ICEMAN after many other shots. While reacting to the new album(s) drop(s), LeBron's agent Rich Paul expressed his hope for the former friends to bury the hatchet.

The comments specifically appeared on his recent Game Over podcast episode alongside Max Kellerman. It dropped on Friday (May 15) alongside the 6ix God's trilogy of LPs, including MAID OF HONOUR and HABIBTI. Paul said he hasn't been able to listen in full yet (he's mostly listened to leaks), and Kellerman asked about the feud.

"I don't get into that stuff, man," the Klutch Sports CEO remarked. "At the end of the day, I think it's important for adults to really reconcile down the road and stay out of that... I don't get involved in any of that... For me, it's just about allowing time to pass and hopefully, people can reconcile their differences. I do think, in any situation, it's important to remove the middle man. Conversations continue to get stirred up, people got opinions and agendas and different things like that. Over time, you have to let two people have an adult conversation, if it's able to get there. Hopefully, people reconcile their differences."

Max had more praise for the Toronto superstar. Rich Paul said he's been "the best music artist for the last 15 years." We'll see if this feud ever sees a happy ending.

Drake's LeBron James Disses

On ICEMAN, Drake dissed LeBron James, and it was actually one of the album's first disses we heard. Some of those shots appeared on a leaked song that surfaced just days before the album came out in full.