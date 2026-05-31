Jay-Z Mocks Tory Lanez's Jail Time In Roots Picnic Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Mocks Tory Lanez Jail Time Roots Picnic Freestyle
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z looks on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Tory Lanez is currently behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but not before he accused Jay-Z's Roc Nation of sabotaging him.

Jay-Z took aim at a lot of targets during last night's (Saturday, May 30) Roots Picnic headlining set, where he gave a freestyle alongside The Roots dissing folks like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and more. One of his most disrespectful jabs was at none other than Tory Lanez, who is currently behind bars for shooting Roc Nation affiliate Megan Thee Stallion.

Complex Music shared a clip on Twitter of the Roots Picnic freestyle, highlighting specific bars that seem intended for the Canadian artist. "The Roc's not crumbling, the leprechauns have magically run out of pranks / Your son on the federal jail-line mumbling something about having, too much in his drink / You know how dumb that is?" Hov rapped.

Not only does this mock Lanez's height, but it also speaks directly to Tory Lanez's father Sonstar Peterson and his Roc Nation criticisms. Sonstar spoke out against Jay's companies and teams, claiming they sabotaged the case. His son also made similar accusations. But with this response, the Brooklyn mogul seemed to refer to a recorded phone call between Tory and Kelsey Harris in which he said he got too drunk and offered an apology for what went down. To be clear, he didn't explicitly say he shot Megan in that call.

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Jay-Z Disses Tory Lanez

We will see if the Brampton MC or his camp respond to any of this, whether in court, from behind bars, or online. Folks have peddled conspiracy theories about Jay-Z allegedly manipulating the Tory Lanez case for a long time now. So maybe this adds fuel to that fire.

Elsewhere, Jay also sent shots at Kanye West, Oschino, Jaguar Wright, and Tony Buzbee, among others. A lot of folks really loved this Roots Picnic freestyle, whereas others continue to clown and criticize it. The divisive reactions shouldn't surprise anyone familiar with Jay-Z discourse on the Internet, especially with so many targets, leading to fanbases stepping out to defend them.

Rumors of more new Hov music continue to swirl, but they seem quite far away. For now, fans just want to enjoy this full Roots Picnic performance, not just the freestyle.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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