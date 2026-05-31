Jay-Z Mocks Tory Lanez's Jail Time In Roots Picnic Freestyle

Jay-Z took aim at a lot of targets during last night's (Saturday, May 30) Roots Picnic headlining set, where he gave a freestyle alongside The Roots dissing folks like Drake, Nicki Minaj, Dame Dash, and more. One of his most disrespectful jabs was at none other than Tory Lanez, who is currently behind bars for shooting Roc Nation affiliate Megan Thee Stallion.

Complex Music shared a clip on Twitter of the Roots Picnic freestyle, highlighting specific bars that seem intended for the Canadian artist. "The Roc's not crumbling, the leprechauns have magically run out of pranks / Your son on the federal jail-line mumbling something about having, too much in his drink / You know how dumb that is?" Hov rapped.

Not only does this mock Lanez's height, but it also speaks directly to Tory Lanez's father Sonstar Peterson and his Roc Nation criticisms. Sonstar spoke out against Jay's companies and teams, claiming they sabotaged the case. His son also made similar accusations. But with this response, the Brooklyn mogul seemed to refer to a recorded phone call between Tory and Kelsey Harris in which he said he got too drunk and offered an apology for what went down. To be clear, he didn't explicitly say he shot Megan in that call.

Jay-Z Disses Tory Lanez

We will see if the Brampton MC or his camp respond to any of this, whether in court, from behind bars, or online. Folks have peddled conspiracy theories about Jay-Z allegedly manipulating the Tory Lanez case for a long time now. So maybe this adds fuel to that fire.

Elsewhere, Jay also sent shots at Kanye West, Oschino, Jaguar Wright, and Tony Buzbee, among others. A lot of folks really loved this Roots Picnic freestyle, whereas others continue to clown and criticize it. The divisive reactions shouldn't surprise anyone familiar with Jay-Z discourse on the Internet, especially with so many targets, leading to fanbases stepping out to defend them.