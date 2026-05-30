Jay-Z & The Roots Host Private Philadelphia Show Before Picnic Set

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z The Roots Private Philadelphia Show Before Picnic Set
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Recording artist Jay-Z on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Beyoncé was in attendance for this Philadelphia concert, which took place before Jay-Z and The Roots' headlining Picnic festival set tonight.

Jay-Z is celebrating a few important anniversaries this year, and he's popping out for the first time in a long time to share this celebration with fans. He will perform alongside The Roots at the legendary band's Roots Picnic festival in Philadelphia tonight (Saturday, May 30). Before this, they reportedly performed at a private event in Philly with Beyoncé and many others in attendance.

Clips caught by Livebitez on Instagram and many others on social media show various parts of the private performance. These include renditions of "U Don't Know" with Bey excitedly head-banging along, "Big Pimpin'" mixed with "N***as In Paris," and more highlights.

It seems like this was a practice session for the big headlining set tonight, and everyone seemed to have a great time. Fans can't wait to see what Hov and The Roots bring to the table. The former rarely pops out to perform these days, and the latter is one of the best performances you will ever find in the music world these days. So this practice hopefully set up a headlining set to remember, incoming in just a few hours.

Roots Picnic 2026 has other amazing performers on its lineup. Erykah Badu, T.I., Black Thought, Mariah The Scientist, Brandy, Jermaine Dupri, and many more will also hit the stage.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Jay-Z & The Roots' Concert

Elsewhere, though, Jay-Z has more performances on the way. He will celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint and the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt via a series of Yankee Stadium concerts in July. Fans are incredibly excited to see these classics come to life, and to see the Roc Nation mogul engage with the rap game more frequently.

A lot of these developments and moves also led to speculation about potential new music from Jay-Z. Fans really want to hear from him, whether it's his Drake diss responses or just new music in general without any narratives in tow. Of course, that seems unreasonable to ask for, especially with all of Jay's recent controversies and the debates around his name.

We'll just have to wait and see if any of that manifests. This could just be a public-facing performance run with no rollout considerations. But the most important factor is that he and The Roots are going to put on an amazing show tonight.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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