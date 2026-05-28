Uncle Murda Believes Jay-Z Is Going To Respond To Drake

Drake had some slick lines for Jay-Z on his album "ICEMAN," and Uncle Murda believes this is going to lead to a response.

The last time we got a Jay-Z album was all the way back in 2017 with 4:44. In a recent interview, Jay said he had made some music, but his headspace put him in a dark place, and he opted to scrap what he had in the works.

Uncle Murda notes that Drake's swings on the album aren't light. Serious topics were brought up, and they are very much worth responding to. Meanwhile, Murda also suggests that Jay-Z has always been competitive and that this would inspire him to respond. All of this is true, but it is still unclear whether or not Jay is even in the mood to rap these days.

Some have wondered if Jay-Z would retaliate. After all, these kinds of bars are fighting words. While Jay has not released new music in quite some time, this could certainly be the moment for him to do.

For instance, there were a few lines about island hopping, which came across as an Epstein Island reference. It should be noted that any connection between Jay and Epstein is simply an allegation and unconfirmed. That said, the legendary artist was named in a document, and Drake decided to take full advantage.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!