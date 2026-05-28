Uncle Murda Believes Jay-Z Is Going To Respond To Drake

Drake's ICEMAN contains some shots at some of the biggest artists in the world. For instance, there are numerous bars for Kendrick Lamar and even Rihanna. However, there were even some lines that could be construed as shots at Jay-Z.
For instance, there were a few lines about island hopping, which came across as an Epstein Island reference. It should be noted that any connection between Jay and Epstein is simply an allegation and unconfirmed. That said, the legendary artist was named in a document, and Drake decided to take full advantage.
Some have wondered if Jay-Z would retaliate. After all, these kinds of bars are fighting words. While Jay has not released new music in quite some time, this could certainly be the moment for him to do.
On the Real Report, Uncle Murda made it clear that he believes Jay is going to clap back.
Uncle Murda Has Faith in Jay-Z
Uncle Murda notes that Drake's swings on the album aren't light. Serious topics were brought up, and they are very much worth responding to. Meanwhile, Murda also suggests that Jay-Z has always been competitive and that this would inspire him to respond. All of this is true, but it is still unclear whether or not Jay is even in the mood to rap these days.
The last time we got a Jay-Z album was all the way back in 2017 with 4:44. In a recent interview, Jay said he had made some music, but his headspace put him in a dark place, and he opted to scrap what he had in the works.
With that being said, it could be a long time before Jay offers up his response. Regardless, hip-hop fans will be patiently waiting.