Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Their Kids Spotted On Rare Family Outing

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Z Beyonce Kids Spotted Rare Family Outing
Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir, have varying relationships to public life, but they stick together.

As one of the most famous power couples in the world, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a hard time avoiding paparazzi, but that doesn't stop them from enjoying family time. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Nolan Strong, folks spotted them at the Hamptons recently on a rare outing with their children Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir.

The photos show the kids strolling through the luxury area's woods in matching tracksuits, with a golf cart not far behind. The family reportedly had two golf carts; Bey drove one, Sir or Hov rode another. As for the context of this outing, no one really knows. But it's always heartening to see them out and about without celebrity pressures and outside of celebrity environments... albeit this being in the Hamptons.

This rare sighting comes amid Jay-Z's recent beef-related headlines, as a few disses against him emerged on the new Drake album ICEMAN. Jay previously downplayed having any issues with him or even giving him time in his mind. The Hamptons are certainly a viable distraction, and rumors of him responding to any of those shots seem very unlikely.

Also, there's no greater distraction than family. We'll see if folks spot them on any other adventures together these days.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Children
NFL: Super Bowl LIV-San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs
Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children have varying relationships to public life. Blue Ivy has been a star in her own right, and is the kid most folks see in public. Twins Rumi and Sir, on the other hand, don't appear as much, as the parents want to protect their privacy and they are reportedly not as keen when it comes to celebrity. Despite many rumors about them floating around the Internet, they continue to prioritize their own wellness above public check-ins.

Beyoncé and her family recently made a splash at the Met Gala this year, with Blue and her husband accompanying her. It was her first Met Gala in a decade, and her diamond skeleton dress made jaws drop. While this Hamptons outing isn't as luxurious, it's still nice to see our most publicized celebrities be human and take a stroll in the park.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go For A Night Out In New York City After 40/40 Club Recreation
Jay Z Beyonce Timothee Chalamet Keke Palmer Oscars Afterparty Hip Hop News Pop Culture Jay-Z & Beyonce Host Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer & More Stars For Oscars Afterparty
JAŸ-Z Album Rumors Music JAŸ-Z Album Rumors Swirl Amid Mogul’s Latest Moves
Comments 0