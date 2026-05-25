Jay-Z, Beyoncé & Their Kids Spotted On Rare Family Outing

As one of the most famous power couples in the world, Jay-Z and Beyoncé have a hard time avoiding paparazzi, but that doesn't stop them from enjoying family time. According to an exclusive AllHipHop report from Nolan Strong, folks spotted them at the Hamptons recently on a rare outing with their children Blue Ivy Carter and twins Rumi and Sir.

The photos show the kids strolling through the luxury area's woods in matching tracksuits, with a golf cart not far behind. The family reportedly had two golf carts; Bey drove one, Sir or Hov rode another. As for the context of this outing, no one really knows. But it's always heartening to see them out and about without celebrity pressures and outside of celebrity environments... albeit this being in the Hamptons.

This rare sighting comes amid Jay-Z's recent beef-related headlines, as a few disses against him emerged on the new Drake album ICEMAN. Jay previously downplayed having any issues with him or even giving him time in his mind. The Hamptons are certainly a viable distraction, and rumors of him responding to any of those shots seem very unlikely.

Also, there's no greater distraction than family. We'll see if folks spot them on any other adventures together these days.

Jay-Z & Beyoncé's Children

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z, wife Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy watch Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For those unaware, Beyoncé and Jay-Z's children have varying relationships to public life. Blue Ivy has been a star in her own right, and is the kid most folks see in public. Twins Rumi and Sir, on the other hand, don't appear as much, as the parents want to protect their privacy and they are reportedly not as keen when it comes to celebrity. Despite many rumors about them floating around the Internet, they continue to prioritize their own wellness above public check-ins.