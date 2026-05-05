Beyonce's Diamond Skeleton Dress Steals The Show At The Met Gala Following 10-Year Hiatus

BY Ben Atkinson
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The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Red Carpet
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: (L-R) Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z, and Beyoncé attend the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG26/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
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Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy attended the 2026 Met Gala together, with Beyonce returning after a decade away as co-chair.

Beyonce and the Carter family showed up to the 2026 Met Gala last night and reminded everyone why they're still the biggest name in the room. Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy all walked the carpet together.

Beyonce returned to the Met Gala for the first time in a decade, this time as a co-chair of the event. Blue Ivy made her Met Gala debut at just 14 years old, making her one of the youngest attendees in the event's history. And Jay-Z just looked like Jay-Z in a Louis Vuitton suit, dapper as you would expect.

The three of them on that carpet together was one of the bigger moments of the night. Beyonce being gone from the Met Gala for ten years made the return feel significant. She came back wearing a diamond-encrusted skeleton gown designed by Olivier Rousteing. It's easily one of the most talked-about looks of the entire night. Adding Blue Ivy and Jay-Z to it made it a family moment on the biggest fashion stage in the world.

Jay-Z also has a massive show coming up at Yankee Stadium this summer. That's a hometown moment for him in every sense as he's born and raised in Brooklyn, playing the most iconic venue in New York City. It doesn't get much bigger than that on a personal level.

For the sneaker and streetwear crowd, the Carter family at the Met Gala is just good for the culture. Overall it doesn't need much more explanation than that.

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Beyonce And Family At The Met Gala

The 2026 Met Gala theme was "Costume Art" which basically means celebrities showed up dressed like wearable art pieces. Beyonce co-chaired the whole thing alongside Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour, which explains the level of effort she brought to the carpet.

What makes the night feel bigger than just a fashion event is the family angle. Beyonce's first Met Gala was in 2008, right after she married Jay-Z. Coming back 18 years later with her daughter on her arm is a cool full-circle moment.

From a culture standpoint, Jay-Z in Louis Vuitton and Blue Ivy in Balenciaga on the biggest fashion night of the year is exactly the kind of thing the streetwear world pays attention to.

Read More: Dame Dash Says He “Can’t Unsee” Beyonce As A 16-Year-Old, But Would "Mess With" Kelly Rowland

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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