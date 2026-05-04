Dame Dash Says He “Can’t Unsee” Beyonce As A 16-Year-Old, But Would "Mess With" Kelly Rowland

BY Aron A.
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Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs
Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club, April 21, 2019. Beyonce performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, in Indio, Calif, April 21, 2019. USP ENTERTAINMENT: COACHELLA VALLEY MUSIC AND ARTS E ENT USA CA
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Dame addresses rumors that he tried to pursue Beyonce, once again.

It’s never a dull moment in the news cycle when Dame Dash is involved. Unfortunately, the former head of Roc-A-Fella is back doing the rounds in the media and making headlines along the way. Most recently, he sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to discuss a variety of topics, from his opinions on Cam'ron and Mase to Harvey Weinstein. However, one particular clip where Dame detailed his feelings about Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland has been making the rounds as of late.

The mogul explained that he never had feelings for Beyoncé or wanted to pursue her in any capacity since he knew her as a teenager and couldn’t shake that image of her. “I don’t care about Beyonce. She’s a kid to me. I wasn’t even thinking about Beyonce,” Dame explained, adding that he was chasing after models like Naomi Campbell at the time. “We knew her when she was 16, so I couldn’t unsee her as 16.”

The rumors have lingered for a while that Dash had tried to talk to Beyoncé before she and Jay-Z were an item. And while he’s denied these claims in the past, Dame revealed that his impression of  Kelly Rowland, who is the same age as Beyoncé, changed. “Kelly Rowland, though. I’ve actually seen her and been like, ‘I would mess with her,’” he said.

Read More: Dame Dash Claps Back After Cam'ron Previews New Diss Track "Do The Dusky"

Dame Dash Crushes On Kelly Rowland

Outside of his supposed change of heart for Kelly Rowland, another excerpt from this interview that has been making the rounds regards Dame’s opinion on Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt. Dash tried to argue that no one really cares about the album, especially the younger generation. He also said that the album doesn’t even sell well, which is why he tried to sell his ownership stake in the album. You could read more about that here and share your thoughts about the clip above in the comment sections. 

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Slams Dame Dash For Attributing $200M iHeartMedia Deal To Their Beef

About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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