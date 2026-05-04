Dame Dash Says He “Can’t Unsee” Beyonce As A 16-Year-Old, But Would "Mess With" Kelly Rowland

It’s never a dull moment in the news cycle when Dame Dash is involved. Unfortunately, the former head of Roc-A-Fella is back doing the rounds in the media and making headlines along the way. Most recently, he sat down with The Art Of Dialogue to discuss a variety of topics, from his opinions on Cam'ron and Mase to Harvey Weinstein. However, one particular clip where Dame detailed his feelings about Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland has been making the rounds as of late.

The mogul explained that he never had feelings for Beyoncé or wanted to pursue her in any capacity since he knew her as a teenager and couldn’t shake that image of her. “I don’t care about Beyonce. She’s a kid to me. I wasn’t even thinking about Beyonce,” Dame explained, adding that he was chasing after models like Naomi Campbell at the time. “We knew her when she was 16, so I couldn’t unsee her as 16.”

The rumors have lingered for a while that Dash had tried to talk to Beyoncé before she and Jay-Z were an item. And while he’s denied these claims in the past, Dame revealed that his impression of Kelly Rowland, who is the same age as Beyoncé, changed. “Kelly Rowland, though. I’ve actually seen her and been like, ‘I would mess with her,’” he said.

Dame Dash Crushes On Kelly Rowland