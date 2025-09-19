Dame Dash Reveals If He Ever Pursued Beyonce Despite Jay-Z

Dame Dash is long rumored to have tried to shoot his shot at Beyonce despite her relationship with Jay-Z. During a recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue, however, he decided to set the record straight once and for all. According to him, he's simply not the type to go for someone who's already taken.

“Nah. I would never try to talk to another man’s wife,” he explained. “I ran into her once, and I think I had got a number at this Victoria’s Secret show, but to me she was like a little girl.” Dash also said that at the time, Beyonce had yet to reach her "full potential," and was still “a year or two” away from becoming a megastar. “I don’t want to say this because it’ll trigger too much," he added. "But I never tried to talk to her after that.”

“I don’t even listen to Beyoncé records because I don’t want to want to f*ck her," he admitted. "I don’t want to see her shake her body. Even though Jay, I still consider him my brother… I don’t even really know what she looks like.”

Dame Dash & Jay-Z

Dash went on to explain that he had some rules he followed when it came to women Jay-Z had pursued.

“I never looked at one of his girls and said, ‘I’mma smash her.’ That never happened. Once he would hit the chick, then I’m not f*cking with her," he said. “Sometimes if there was a choice, they would choose me a lot, and sometimes they would choose him.”