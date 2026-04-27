Dame Dash and Cam'ron have been trading insults online over the last few days since the latter's viral interview with Kevin Hart. If you didn't catch it, the Dipset rapper was only able to ask the comedian two questions before he left the Talk With Flee! studio.

The inquiry that caused Hart to walk out was: "When you see Dame Dash today, what do you think?" After clowning Cam's fake teeth and sports casting career, Dash is now directing his attention to this question/sit-down.

After ripping his former Roc-A-Fella signee some more in a chat with the Art Of Dialogue, he expressed why this viral moment bothered him so much.

In the clip caught by joebuddenclips, Dash believes it was "gay" to him that Cam'ron would ask another man what he thinks about him. However, it goes beyond this for the businessman. As you'll see in the Instagram post from the CEO below, Dash explains that he was always trying to defend/help Cam whenever he knew about a problem.

In the Art Of Dialogue interview, he references this moment where Kevin Hart was allegedly picking on Cam'ron while wearing UGG boots. Dash confronts him on the set of his 2002 film Paper Soldiers to let him know that it's not cool for him to make fun of one of his clients.

He also believes this is why Kevin Hart isn't cool with him anymore and why he exited the Cam'ron interview.

Dame Dash & Cam'ron's Beef

Overall, Dash doesn't understand why Killa Cam is trying to be "on the other side." Despite it being "draining" he's not going to let him continue to talk about him in this way.