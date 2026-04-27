Dame Dash Reveals Why He Has A Problem With Cam'ron's Kevin Hart Interview

BY Zachary Horvath
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Stoop Talk With Dame Dash
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash arrives to Stoop Talk on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
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Cam'ron has been going at Dame Dash recently and the latter is tired of his actions, including his question to Kevin Hart.

Dame Dash and Cam'ron have been trading insults online over the last few days since the latter's viral interview with Kevin Hart. If you didn't catch it, the Dipset rapper was only able to ask the comedian two questions before he left the Talk With Flee! studio.

The inquiry that caused Hart to walk out was: "When you see Dame Dash today, what do you think?" After clowning Cam's fake teeth and sports casting career, Dash is now directing his attention to this question/sit-down.

After ripping his former Roc-A-Fella signee some more in a chat with the Art Of Dialogue, he expressed why this viral moment bothered him so much.

In the clip caught by joebuddenclips, Dash believes it was "gay" to him that Cam'ron would ask another man what he thinks about him. However, it goes beyond this for the businessman. As you'll see in the Instagram post from the CEO below, Dash explains that he was always trying to defend/help Cam whenever he knew about a problem.

In the Art Of Dialogue interview, he references this moment where Kevin Hart was allegedly picking on Cam'ron while wearing UGG boots. Dash confronts him on the set of his 2002 film Paper Soldiers to let him know that it's not cool for him to make fun of one of his clients.

He also believes this is why Kevin Hart isn't cool with him anymore and why he exited the Cam'ron interview.

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Dame Dash & Cam'ron's Beef

Overall, Dash doesn't understand why Killa Cam is trying to be "on the other side." Despite it being "draining" he's not going to let him continue to talk about him in this way.

In the end, it seems Cam'ron had a point when he suggested that he doesn't see their beef being put to rest. Last month the rapper said, "Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that. My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet. [...] It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?"

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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