Dame Dash Berates Cam'ron For Becoming A Sportscaster

Dame Dash was the most recent guest on the Ghetto Runways podcast, where he couldn't help but send some shots at Cam'ron. For those unaware, Cam recently clowned Dame during a short interview with Kevin Hart on his Talk With Flee podcast, which made the comedian walk out. Now, it seems like the former Roc-A-Fella executive wants to return fire.
More specifically, he clowned his Dipset rival for his pivot into the sports world. Killa Cam is now a sports analyst and commentator alongside Mase on their It Is What It Is show. Per Dash, this is a meager pivot from being a successful rapper, and he had some more disparaging remarks to make.
"Is that fly? That's not no fresh s**t. Fly n***as don't talk about sweaty men," he expressed, as caught by joebuddenclips/fanpage on Twitter. "You gon' go in the locker room with n***as taking showers and all that? And then talk about them? We used to laugh at that type of s**t. Like, look at this. What the f**k is this? And now you gon' go get cheap teeth and have a big mouth. Go get some designer teeth. Let's go dentist for dentist. [...] Look at Cam'ron's face..."
From there, Dame Dash kept clowning Cam for his teeth. We'll see if he has a response or if this just becomes a passing troll.
Cam'ron & Dame Dash's Beef
Dame Dash's beef with Cam'ron didn't start as that. Instead, they grew up together in Harlem and worked together a lot during the Roc-A-Fella days. Their strong bond broke down, though, as claims of withheld payments and more behind-the-scenes business and personal disagreements got in the way.
More recently, Cam'ron reflected on the Dame Dash beef and why he thinks it will never end. "My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet," he said on The Danza Project. "It kept going on. And I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot? [...] [Dame] was telling n***as that he lit off the algorithm. He like, 'Nah, n***a. I'm lit right now.' And I'm like, 'Lit beefing with me?' Like, that's how you want to be lit? And when I seen that, I was like, ain't no turning back because the Internet already got him on a high."
Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time