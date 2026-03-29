Cam'ron Believes Dame Dash Will Never Squash Their Beef

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Camron Believes Dame Dash Will Never Squash Beef
Damon Dash and Cam'ron during Patricia Field for the House of Rocawear Lounge at Ono at the Hotel Gansevort in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Djamilla Rosa Cochran/WireImage/Getty Images)
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Cam'ron and Dame Dash have spoken a lot about their feud in recent years, but every attempt at a hatchet burial goes south.

Cam'ron is not just hosting big podcast episodes of his own, but he's also lending his likeness to other talk show platforms out there. He recently appeared on The Danza Project and reflected on his beef with former friend Dame Dash, which he's not confident will end anytime soon.

When asked if he thinks they could bury the hatchet, Cam said "Probably," according to Complex. "Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that."

"My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet," he reportedly added. "It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?" The Dipset member also spoke on staying quiet amid his former Roc partner's disses. He accused Killa of defamation, unjust enrichment, harassment, and much more in a massive lawsuit earlier this decade.

However, the Diplomats MC also posited that his criticism of Dame's 2018 film Honor Up escalated tensions to a personal level. "It felt like he had all this pent up inside of him anyway," he theorized.

"But then he was telling n***as that he lit off the algorithm," Cam'ron added concerning Dame Dash. "He like, 'Nah, n***a I'm lit right now.' And I'm like, 'Lit beefing with me?' Like, that's how you want to be lit? And when I seen that, I was like, ain't no turning back because the Internet already got him on a high."

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Cam'ron & Dame Dash's Relationship

For those unaware, Cam'ron and Dame Dash have a long history. They grew up in Harlem together and the latter helped the former in the Roc-A-Fella era, becoming inseparable creative and business partners.

But claims of withheld payments, criticisms, behind-the-scenes rifts, and more eventually drove a wedge between them. Dame Dash's recent efforts to reconcile with Cam'ron came and went to no avail.

However, that was probably because 50 Cent was also involved in beef with Dame at the time. So 50's rejection of the olive branch kind of stepped on Cam's response. So maybe they will squash the beef at some point... It just doesn't seem like it will happen very soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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