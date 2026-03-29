Cam'ron Believes Dame Dash Will Never Squash Their Beef

Cam'ron is not just hosting big podcast episodes of his own, but he's also lending his likeness to other talk show platforms out there. He recently appeared on The Danza Project and reflected on his beef with former friend Dame Dash, which he's not confident will end anytime soon.

When asked if he thinks they could bury the hatchet, Cam said "Probably," according to Complex. "Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that."

"My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet," he reportedly added. "It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?" The Dipset member also spoke on staying quiet amid his former Roc partner's disses. He accused Killa of defamation, unjust enrichment, harassment, and much more in a massive lawsuit earlier this decade.

However, the Diplomats MC also posited that his criticism of Dame's 2018 film Honor Up escalated tensions to a personal level. "It felt like he had all this pent up inside of him anyway," he theorized.

"But then he was telling n***as that he lit off the algorithm," Cam'ron added concerning Dame Dash. "He like, 'Nah, n***a I'm lit right now.' And I'm like, 'Lit beefing with me?' Like, that's how you want to be lit? And when I seen that, I was like, ain't no turning back because the Internet already got him on a high."

Cam'ron & Dame Dash's Relationship

For those unaware, Cam'ron and Dame Dash have a long history. They grew up in Harlem together and the latter helped the former in the Roc-A-Fella era, becoming inseparable creative and business partners.

But claims of withheld payments, criticisms, behind-the-scenes rifts, and more eventually drove a wedge between them. Dame Dash's recent efforts to reconcile with Cam'ron came and went to no avail.