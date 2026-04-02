Cam’ron Claims Jay-Z Dissed Him On “Otis” Over Kanye West Shade

Cam'ron and Jay-Z are no strangers to trading disses, and have gone after each other on various songs since the early 2000s. According to Cam, Hov even took aim at him on his 2011 collab with Kanye West, "Otis." He discussed the jab during a recent episode of Talk With Flee, revealing it was a response to a shady comment he'd made about Ye.

"We had said some slick sh*t about Kanye. I forget what it was, but I remember I said something about Kanye," he explained. "I had distribution through Asylum Records at that particular time. Then Kanye did the song with Jay-Z, that first single from the album together. And we had just said something about Kanye. That song probably came out a month or two after we said something about Kanye."

Cam went on to repeat the portion of Jay-Z's verse that he believes was directed at him. "Uh, live from the Mercer / Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya / Flee in the G450, I might surface / Political refugee, asylum can be purchased," he rapped.

Who Does Cam'ron Have Beef With?

Jay-Z is far from the only person Cam'ron has had issues with in the past, however. He's also famously feuded with 50 Cent, Jim Jones, and more. During a recent appearance on The Danza Project, he even got candid about his beef with Dame Dash. When asked whether or not he believes their friendship is beyond repair, he made his feelings clear.

"Probably... Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that," he began. "My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet... It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?"