Cam’ron Claims Jay-Z Dissed Him On “Otis” Over Kanye West Shade

BY Caroline Fisher
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Cam'ron Jay-Z "Otis"
PERRIS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Rapper Cam'ron attends Cam'ron's Pynk Mynk Unveiling at Strains on October 21, 2020 in Perris, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Echoing Soundz)
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According to Cam'ron, he said some "slick sh*t" about Kanye West in the past, and Jay-Z didn't let it slide.

Cam'ron and Jay-Z are no strangers to trading disses, and have gone after each other on various songs since the early 2000s. According to Cam, Hov even took aim at him on his 2011 collab with Kanye West, "Otis." He discussed the jab during a recent episode of Talk With Flee, revealing it was a response to a shady comment he'd made about Ye.

"We had said some slick sh*t about Kanye. I forget what it was, but I remember I said something about Kanye," he explained. "I had distribution through Asylum Records at that particular time. Then Kanye did the song with Jay-Z, that first single from the album together. And we had just said something about Kanye. That song probably came out a month or two after we said something about Kanye."

Cam went on to repeat the portion of Jay-Z's verse that he believes was directed at him. "Uh, live from the Mercer / Run up on Yeezy the wrong way, I might murk ya / Flee in the G450, I might surface / Political refugee, asylum can be purchased," he rapped.

Read More: Kanye West "Bully" Album Review

Who Does Cam'ron Have Beef With?

Jay-Z is far from the only person Cam'ron has had issues with in the past, however. He's also famously feuded with 50 Cent, Jim Jones, and more. During a recent appearance on The Danza Project, he even got candid about his beef with Dame Dash. When asked whether or not he believes their friendship is beyond repair, he made his feelings clear.

"Probably... Dame done so much for me… he helped me get on Roc-A-Fella Records… and I'm forever grateful for that," he began. "My problem is… regardless of what happens, I never take our problems to the Internet... It kept going on… and I'm like, why are you throwing me in the spot?"

"But then he was telling n***as that he lit off the algorithm," he added. "He like, 'Nah, n***a I'm lit right now.' And I'm like, 'Lit beefing with me?' Like, that's how you want to be lit? And when I seen that, I was like, ain't no turning back because the Internet already got him on a high."

Read More: Ye’s "Bully" Arrives Amid Kanye West Praise & Fatigue

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is currently a News Editor at HotNewHipHop. Her time at HotNewHipHop began in 2023 when she began writing about music and pop culture full-time. Since then, she has helped cover major stories including the YSL RICO trial, Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s explosive feud, Diddy’s ongoing legal battle, and awards shows such as the BET Awards. Being from Chicago, she also got the opportunity to attend Summer Smash 2024 and review Chief Keef’s historic homecoming show. She additionally covered sets by Flo Milli, Playboi Carti, Bktherula, and more.
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