DJ Akademiks Asks Daphne Joy If She Has A "Size Requirement" After Diddy Leak

Daphne Joy has faced a lot of romantic drama in the past due to her 50 Cent relationship and her role in the massive Diddy scandal, and it's a narrative that persists to this day. She recently had a conversation with DJ Akademiks in which she talked about the leak of a sex tape featuring her, Sean Combs, and an adult film actor.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the commentator said he's been watching Joy's unspecified videos. She asked if he has a favorite, and he mentioned the recent video of her twerking, which raised eyebrows due to its timing coming so close to her blasting whoever leaked the explicit video.

The mother of 50 Cent's child said she had seen Akademiks clips before and finds him "so hilarious," although she admitted she felt a bit nervous to talk to him. "Sometimes, I even laugh at my own pain. We can't stay in that space," she expressed.

Then, Ak said people claiming he isn't well-endowed when it comes to his manhood are lying. "If I was with Daphne, could I do any damage?" he asked, which Daphne chuckled at. DJ Akademiks followed that up by asking her if she has a "size requirement" and wondered what he has to "bring to the table" for her.

"Well... I would say that it's really all about the motion in the ocean," Joy said with a laugh. "What can I say? You saw what you saw. But you also saw something else."

DJ Akademiks Interviews Daphne Joy

For those unaware, Daphne Joy's "size" comment concerning the Diddy tape refers to how many people made fun of Puff' manhood following the leak. This includes 50 Cent, who made a mockery of his rival online. Funnily enough, DJ Akademiks warned Fif to not get too comfortable dissing Combs over this. Sure enough, Celina Powell later claimed 50 is equal to the Bad Boy mogul in this regard following his trolls.