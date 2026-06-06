DJ Akademiks Asks Daphne Joy If She Has A "Size Requirement" After Diddy Leak

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
DJ Akademiks Asks Daphne Joy Size Requirement Diddy Leak
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: Daphne Joy celebrates Kevin Hart's 40th birthday at TAO with LOUIS XIII Cognac and Rémy Martin on July 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Rémy Martin)
DJ Akademiks recently had a conversation with Daphne Joy, who blasted whoever leaked an explicit video of her, Diddy, and an adult film actor.

Daphne Joy has faced a lot of romantic drama in the past due to her 50 Cent relationship and her role in the massive Diddy scandal, and it's a narrative that persists to this day. She recently had a conversation with DJ Akademiks in which she talked about the leak of a sex tape featuring her, Sean Combs, and an adult film actor.

As caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the commentator said he's been watching Joy's unspecified videos. She asked if he has a favorite, and he mentioned the recent video of her twerking, which raised eyebrows due to its timing coming so close to her blasting whoever leaked the explicit video.

The mother of 50 Cent's child said she had seen Akademiks clips before and finds him "so hilarious," although she admitted she felt a bit nervous to talk to him. "Sometimes, I even laugh at my own pain. We can't stay in that space," she expressed.

Then, Ak said people claiming he isn't well-endowed when it comes to his manhood are lying. "If I was with Daphne, could I do any damage?" he asked, which Daphne chuckled at. DJ Akademiks followed that up by asking her if she has a "size requirement" and wondered what he has to "bring to the table" for her.

"Well... I would say that it's really all about the motion in the ocean," Joy said with a laugh. "What can I say? You saw what you saw. But you also saw something else."

Read More: Daphne Joy’s Complicated History With 50 Cent & Diddy: Co-Parenting To Courtroom Rumors

DJ Akademiks Interviews Daphne Joy

For those unaware, Daphne Joy's "size" comment concerning the Diddy tape refers to how many people made fun of Puff' manhood following the leak. This includes 50 Cent, who made a mockery of his rival online. Funnily enough, DJ Akademiks warned Fif to not get too comfortable dissing Combs over this. Sure enough, Celina Powell later claimed 50 is equal to the Bad Boy mogul in this regard following his trolls.

We will see what else emerges from Daphne Joy's conversation with DJ Akademiks. It's a sensitive, serious, and harrowing topic, but folks are also tapping into the more salacious side of things.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
DJ Akademiks Daphne Joy Interview Coming Soon Pop Culture DJ Akademiks Reveals Daphne Joy Interview Is Coming Soon
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Gossip Celina Powell Claims 50 Cent's Penis Is Just As Small As Diddy's
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
50 Cent Fans Out Sauce Walka New Song Baby Mama Drama Music 50 Cent Fans Out Over Sauce Walka's New Song "Baby Mama Drama"
Comments 0