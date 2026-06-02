Celina Powell Claims 50 Cent's Penis Is Just As Small As Diddy's

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
50 Cent couldn't help but make fun of the Diddy sex tape, although now, Celina Powell is getting involved with some shots of her own.

50 Cent has had it out for Diddy over the last few years, and with the latter's recent legal troubles, Fif has been unrelenting on social media. That was especially true over the weekend as Diddy's sex tape with Daphne Joy was leaked online. For those unfamiliar, Joy and 50 have a song together.

Upon the video's release, people online immediately remarked about the size of Diddy's manhood. Fif couldn't resist getting involved in this conversation, as he clowned the music mogul.

"Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no Penis," 50 Cent wrote.

Celina Powell saw 50 Cent's post and decided to chime in with a burn of her own. Powell has claimed to have been with a plethora of famous artists over the years, 50 included. With that being said, she made the claim that Fif's manhood is just as small as Diddy's.

"Yours was no bigger my love," Powell replied.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Celina Powell On 50 Cent

Celina Powell is someone with a bit of a dubious reputation, all things considered. She infamously lied about being pregnant with Offset's child. Of course, she did so while Cardi B was pregnant herself. This led to lots of stress and widespread headlines about the couple's relationship.

Powell understands how to get attention in today's social media environment, and this situation is no different. The Diddy and Daphne Joy sex tape leak is one of the biggest stories in hip-hop right now.

The situation has been trending since Sunday morning, and it is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. As for 50 Cent, it remains to be seeen whether or not he cares to refute Powell's claim.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Daphne Joy
Astrid Stawiarz & Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Beef French Montana Exposes 50 Cent's Alleged Freaky Side With Celina Powell's Help
Celina Powell Video Allegedly Sleeping Next Offset Hip Hop News Gossip Celina Powell Shares Video Of Offset Allegedly Sleeping Next To Her
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event Music DJ Akademiks Urges 50 Cent To Stop Making Fun Of Diddy's Penis Size Following Alleged Sex Tape
Comments 1