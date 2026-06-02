Celina Powell Claims 50 Cent's Penis Is Just As Small As Diddy's

50 Cent couldn't help but make fun of the Diddy sex tape, although now, Celina Powell is getting involved with some shots of her own.

Celina Powell is someone with a bit of a dubious reputation, all things considered. She infamously lied about being pregnant with Offset 's child. Of course, she did so while Cardi B was pregnant herself. This led to lots of stress and widespread headlines about the couple's relationship.

Celina Powell saw 50 Cent's post and decided to chime in with a burn of her own. Powell has claimed to have been with a plethora of famous artists over the years, 50 included. With that being said, she made the claim that Fif's manhood is just as small as Diddy's.

50 Cent has had it out for Diddy over the last few years, and with the latter's recent legal troubles, Fif has been unrelenting on social media. That was especially true over the weekend as Diddy's sex tape with Daphne Joy was leaked online. For those unfamiliar, Joy and 50 have a song together.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!