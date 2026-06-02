Celina Powell Claims 50 Cent's Penis Is Just As Small As Diddy's

50 Cent has had it out for Diddy over the last few years, and with the latter's recent legal troubles, Fif has been unrelenting on social media. That was especially true over the weekend as Diddy's sex tape with Daphne Joy was leaked online. For those unfamiliar, Joy and 50 have a song together.
Upon the video's release, people online immediately remarked about the size of Diddy's manhood. Fif couldn't resist getting involved in this conversation, as he clowned the music mogul.
"Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no Penis," 50 Cent wrote.
Celina Powell saw 50 Cent's post and decided to chime in with a burn of her own. Powell has claimed to have been with a plethora of famous artists over the years, 50 included. With that being said, she made the claim that Fif's manhood is just as small as Diddy's.
"Yours was no bigger my love," Powell replied.
Celina Powell On 50 Cent
Celina Powell is someone with a bit of a dubious reputation, all things considered. She infamously lied about being pregnant with Offset's child. Of course, she did so while Cardi B was pregnant herself. This led to lots of stress and widespread headlines about the couple's relationship.
Powell understands how to get attention in today's social media environment, and this situation is no different. The Diddy and Daphne Joy sex tape leak is one of the biggest stories in hip-hop right now.
The situation has been trending since Sunday morning, and it is showing absolutely no signs of slowing down. As for 50 Cent, it remains to be seeen whether or not he cares to refute Powell's claim.