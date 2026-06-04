50 Cent was thrust into the headlines on Sunday thanks to the leaked sex tape involving Diddy, Sly Diggler, and the mother of his child, Daphne Joy. Fif had been extremely critical of Diddy in the past, and the same can be said of Joy. Upon hearing about the leaked tape, 50 couldn't help but make jokes.
On Tuesday, the legendary artist was in New York at the Wild Cherry restaurant, where he hosted a special screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Following the screening, there was a Q&A, and it was here that he got a chance to talk about the leaked tape. In fact, Fif garnered some stunned reactions from the crowd, as he said Daphne Joy could sleep with a dog, and he would not care.
"We haven't had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care," Fif said.
Subsequently, 50 Cent revealed that he doesn't believe Joy is a victim. He even thinks her perspective should have been part of his Netflix documentary.
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50 Cent Doesn't Mince Words
"When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some hoes... [and predators]," he explained. "So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that."
Sean Combs: The Reckoning remains one of Netflix's biggest documentaries. As soon as Diddy fell into legal trouble, Fif was right there to make something happen. He took full advantage of the situation, and while he did receive some criticism, he doesn't seem to mind.
50 Cent has always been the ultimate troll, and over the years, he has shown no signs of slowing down. As long as Diddy remains in the headlines, Fif will stay ready to pounce.