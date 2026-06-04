50 Cent was recently on stage in New York, where he offered up a rant about Daphne Joy amid the Diddy sex tape leak.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning remains one of Netflix's biggest documentaries. As soon as Diddy fell into legal trouble, Fif was right there to make something happen. He took full advantage of the situation, and while he did receive some criticism, he doesn't seem to mind.

"When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some hoes... [and predators]," he explained. "So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that."

On Tuesday, the legendary artist was in New York at the Wild Cherry restaurant, where he hosted a special screening of Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Following the screening, there was a Q&A, and it was here that he got a chance to talk about the leaked tape. In fact, Fif garnered some stunned reactions from the crowd, as he said Daphne Joy could sleep with a dog, and he would not care.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!