50 Cent Fans Out Over Sauce Walka's New Song "Baby Mama Drama"

50 Cent may be more of a troll on social media towards his fellow artists, but he also shows them love from time to time. Sauce Walka recently got a big shoutout for his new song "Baby Mama Drama," as a video hit the Internet of Fif vibing out to it.

As caught by The Hip Hop Wolf on Instagram, the video shows him on what seems to be a private plane, dancing along to the track as it played in the background. 50 was also rapping along to the lyrics with a big smile on his face while his colleagues cackled.

Some fans are demanding a remix, whereas others talked more about the context behind the song and its drama-based connection to the G-Unit mogul. In either case, what could've just been a random and simple video showing love to new music is a headline in and of itself.

We wonder if 50 will speak in more detail about "Baby Mama Drama," both the song and the topic. As for Sauce, he's probably happy to get a Fif cosign as the record builds more momentum.

50 Cent & Sauce Walka's "Baby Mama Drama"

For those unaware, both artists are currently dealing with "Baby Mama Drama." The mothers of their children appeared in the headlines this week for salacious and divisive reasons, which both men have been very dismissive about.

On one hand, 50 Cent recently blasted Daphne Joy after an explicit tape leaked of her with Diddy and an adult film actor. "We haven't had any intimacy for 12 years. She could be out back with a dog for all I care," he said at a Sean Combs: The Reckoning screening. "When we think of women, we go empowerment for women, but let's not forget that there's some h*es… [and predators]. So there are people who are there who are looking for those things. They look for that."

On the other, Sauce Walka's in conflict with Kiley Lossen, who recently spoke during a No Jumper interview with Adam22 about how he's jealous of her relationship with Drake. This followed leaked audio of Sauce threatening to shoot up Drizzy's car.