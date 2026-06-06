kiley lossen
- Gossip Kiley Lossen, the mother of Sauce Walka's child, recently claimed Drake has done more for her than Sauce ever has.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gossip DJ Akademiks roasted Kiley Lossen, who recently told Adam22 on No Jumper that Drake has done more for her than her ex Sauce Walka has.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music 50 Cent and Sauce Walka are both going through some "Baby Mama Drama" right now, so this solidarity checks out.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Gossip The drama between Drake, Sauce Walka, and Kiley Lossen exploded via leaked audio earlier this month, and Adam22 asked about their dynamics.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares