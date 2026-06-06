DJ Akademiks Disrespects Mother Of Sauce Walka's Child Amid Drake Gossip

DJ Akademiks is no stranger to roasting, whether it's the massive artists he covers or lesser-known folks in his orbit. Most recently, he went on a disrespectful rant during his livestream while reacting to Kiley Lossen's interview with Adam22 on No Jumper. She is the mother of the child of Sauce Walka who claimed Sauce's on-and-off-again foe Drake has done more for her than he ever has.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, the commentator said the women in Houston look "fat, out of shape, and mid" based on how he feels about Lossen. He believes Drizzy sent her money and engaged with her only so he could disrespect the Houston rapper.

"You got more body fat than me stuffed in your butt," Ak said, saying Kiley thinks too highly of herself. "If this is what Drake likes, that means Drake just doesn't like his bank account... Drake got to be just paying for this s**t just to f**k with Sauce. She's doing an interview thinking that Drake f**ks with her... He wanted to f**k up your life... It's not you, shorty."

Akademiks said he doesn't understand why rappers are arguing over women like Kiley Lossen, saying they look "garbage." He also posited that no one "won" in this situation, referring to the two rappers. DJ Akademiks said they can't win over a woman that's a "six" and "practice," chalking it up to ego and beef.

"If this is the type of chick Drake is getting, I got to start listening to his music different," he added. "You can't be rapping about a random ugly six like this. No way."

Sauce Walka's Beef With Drake

Ak claimed he didn't say any of these disparaging remarks to diss Lossen specifically. Rather, he wanted to highlight the difference between getting love from attraction and from spite.

Still, Kiley Lossen would be well within her right to clap back at Akademiks, if she even finds a response worthwhile. It's a pretty low blow, but an unsurprising one if you've seen his commentary before.