DJ Akademiks Disrespects Mother Of Sauce Walka's Child Amid Drake Gossip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Akademiks Roasts Mother Sauce Walka Child Drake Gossip
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Sauce Walka attends the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)
DJ Akademiks roasted Kiley Lossen, who recently told Adam22 on No Jumper that Drake has done more for her than her ex Sauce Walka has.

DJ Akademiks is no stranger to roasting, whether it's the massive artists he covers or lesser-known folks in his orbit. Most recently, he went on a disrespectful rant during his livestream while reacting to Kiley Lossen's interview with Adam22 on No Jumper. She is the mother of the child of Sauce Walka who claimed Sauce's on-and-off-again foe Drake has done more for her than he ever has.

As caught by CY Chels on Twitter, the commentator said the women in Houston look "fat, out of shape, and mid" based on how he feels about Lossen. He believes Drizzy sent her money and engaged with her only so he could disrespect the Houston rapper.

"You got more body fat than me stuffed in your butt," Ak said, saying Kiley thinks too highly of herself. "If this is what Drake likes, that means Drake just doesn't like his bank account... Drake got to be just paying for this s**t just to f**k with Sauce. She's doing an interview thinking that Drake f**ks with her... He wanted to f**k up your life... It's not you, shorty."

Akademiks said he doesn't understand why rappers are arguing over women like Kiley Lossen, saying they look "garbage." He also posited that no one "won" in this situation, referring to the two rappers. DJ Akademiks said they can't win over a woman that's a "six" and "practice," chalking it up to ego and beef.

"If this is the type of chick Drake is getting, I got to start listening to his music different," he added. "You can't be rapping about a random ugly six like this. No way."

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Sauce Walka's Beef With Drake

Ak claimed he didn't say any of these disparaging remarks to diss Lossen specifically. Rather, he wanted to highlight the difference between getting love from attraction and from spite.

Still, Kiley Lossen would be well within her right to clap back at Akademiks, if she even finds a response worthwhile. It's a pretty low blow, but an unsurprising one if you've seen his commentary before.

For those unaware, Drake and Sauce Walka's beef recently blew up due to leaked audio of the latter threatening to shoot up the former's car. They had buried the hatchet earlier this decade, but then, Drizzy started hanging out with Lossen, and that soured quick.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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