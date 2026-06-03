Sauce Walka Says Drake Dissed Him On “Janice STFU,” Calls Out Adam22

BY Aron A.
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Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Drake performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images/USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Sauce Walka offers a response to the drama involving Drake and his baby mama.

Okay, we have to be real: the Drake stimulus is still effective, and Sauce Walka is the latest to benefit from it. Sauce Walka’s issues with Drake have been out in the open for some time, but no one truly knew how deep those issues ran. And based on the claims of Kylie Lossen, the mother of his child, it seemed to run deep. 

However, Sauce Walka is telling a different story. In a recent Instagram Post, he addressed the recent audio clips, rumors of “Janice STFU,” and what triggered the threats he sent toward Drake. But first, he made sure to promote his latest song, “Baby Mama Drama.”

“This is how much dough I got out the hoe from OVO,” Sauce Walka said as he stepped out of his Maybach. “The man just dropped a whole new album, and every song was about me, me, babyyy, had the hoe going deep sea, baby. Yeah, man, I’m the n***a that he talking about on the song that was putting the bone on the b*tch in the home that he was paying for. You heard what he said. Trickin’ on all the bills, that’s how I sauce and spill,” he continued.

Then, Sauce Walka explained the threats toward Drake, claiming they were actually toward Adam22. “The threat was never about the p**sy. I’m the n***a that sent the h*e. I can’t be tender if I’m the one that sent her,” he said. “The threat is about this white boy Adam22 being in the mothaf*ckin business. B*tch, what kind of mothaf*ckin’ p*ssyfoot feet kickin’ you ever there doing to make this n***a Adam think he knowing what the f*ck going on between me, you and this bankroll?”

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Sauce Walka Releases New Single Amid Drake Drama

Sauce Walka is making the most of the situation, unleashing his new single, “Baby Mama Drama” on DSPs. It seems unlikely that we’ll get a response from Drake anytime soon, but we recently heard from OVO Chubbs, who doesn’t seem concerned about Sauce Walka’s threats. 

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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