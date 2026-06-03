Sauce Walka Says Drake Dissed Him On “Janice STFU,” Calls Out Adam22

Okay, we have to be real: the Drake stimulus is still effective, and Sauce Walka is the latest to benefit from it. Sauce Walka’s issues with Drake have been out in the open for some time, but no one truly knew how deep those issues ran. And based on the claims of Kylie Lossen, the mother of his child, it seemed to run deep.

However, Sauce Walka is telling a different story. In a recent Instagram Post, he addressed the recent audio clips, rumors of “Janice STFU,” and what triggered the threats he sent toward Drake. But first, he made sure to promote his latest song, “Baby Mama Drama.”

“This is how much dough I got out the hoe from OVO,” Sauce Walka said as he stepped out of his Maybach. “The man just dropped a whole new album, and every song was about me, me, babyyy, had the hoe going deep sea, baby. Yeah, man, I’m the n***a that he talking about on the song that was putting the bone on the b*tch in the home that he was paying for. You heard what he said. Trickin’ on all the bills, that’s how I sauce and spill,” he continued.

Then, Sauce Walka explained the threats toward Drake, claiming they were actually toward Adam22. “The threat was never about the p**sy. I’m the n***a that sent the h*e. I can’t be tender if I’m the one that sent her,” he said. “The threat is about this white boy Adam22 being in the mothaf*ckin business. B*tch, what kind of mothaf*ckin’ p*ssyfoot feet kickin’ you ever there doing to make this n***a Adam think he knowing what the f*ck going on between me, you and this bankroll?”

Sauce Walka Releases New Single Amid Drake Drama