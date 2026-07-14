JAŸ-Z Wasn't Happy About Yankee Stadium Delays, Zohran Mamdani Launches Investigation

BY Alexander Cole
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Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy arrive before the game between New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani is going to be looking into the JAŸ-Z show on Sunday, at Yankee Stadium.

JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" concert at Yankee Stadium was a bit of a mess on Sunday night. A plethora of fans rushed the gate and were able to get in without tickets. Subsequently, the gates were shut down, and fans with tickets had to wait for upwards of five hours just to get into the building.

As a result, the show was delayed by three hours. Instead of starting at 9 PM EST, the show began after midnight. Thankfully, Hov put on a truly remarkable performance, which more than made up for the inconvenience.

However, the incredible performance doesn't take away from the bad experience a lot of fans had. In fact, according to Memphis Bleek, JAŸ-Z wasn't exactly thrilled before going on stage. The legendary artist wanted fans to be safe, but he appeared frustrated with Yankee Stadium's lack of preparation.

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Memphis Bleek Talks JAŸ-Z

Thankfully, the city is already making strides to make sure this never happens again. While Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not responsible for Yankee Stadium's failures, he still cares deeply about his constituents. He revealed that an investigation into the matter will take place shortly.

“Last night is something that we’re going to follow up on because I know many New Yorkers who were delayed after there was a breach of security by those that didn’t have tickets and that resulted in a multiple-hour delay for many others,” Mamdani explained.

Mayor Mamdani has been praised for his effective leadership as mayor. In just a few months, he has already accomplished many of his campaign promises. Not to mention, he turned out to be a good luck charm for the New York Knicks, who won the NBA Championship for the first time in 53 years.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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