JAŸ-Z Wasn't Happy About Yankee Stadium Delays, Zohran Mamdani Launches Investigation

JAŸ-Z's "Extra Innings" concert at Yankee Stadium was a bit of a mess on Sunday night. A plethora of fans rushed the gate and were able to get in without tickets. Subsequently, the gates were shut down, and fans with tickets had to wait for upwards of five hours just to get into the building.

As a result, the show was delayed by three hours. Instead of starting at 9 PM EST, the show began after midnight. Thankfully, Hov put on a truly remarkable performance, which more than made up for the inconvenience.

However, the incredible performance doesn't take away from the bad experience a lot of fans had. In fact, according to Memphis Bleek, JAŸ-Z wasn't exactly thrilled before going on stage. The legendary artist wanted fans to be safe, but he appeared frustrated with Yankee Stadium's lack of preparation.

Memphis Bleek Talks JAŸ-Z

Thankfully, the city is already making strides to make sure this never happens again. While Mayor Zohran Mamdani is not responsible for Yankee Stadium's failures, he still cares deeply about his constituents. He revealed that an investigation into the matter will take place shortly.

“Last night is something that we’re going to follow up on because I know many New Yorkers who were delayed after there was a breach of security by those that didn’t have tickets and that resulted in a multiple-hour delay for many others,” Mamdani explained.