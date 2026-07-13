Colin Kaepernick Sources Reportedly Call Out JAŸ-Z Over Yankee Stadium Freestyle

Although much of the weekend was spent celebrating JAY’s legacy, his freestyle undoubtedly rubbed a few people the wrong way. His Roots Picnic freestyle, for example, targeted everyone who has been dragging his name through the mud (i.e. Drake, Tory Lanez, Dame Dash, etc.). And while that garnered plenty of applause, Friday night’s freestyle, trying to silence the internet criticism, certainly didn’t receive the same type of acclaim.

One line in particular that caught people off guard surrounded the controversy with Colin Kaepernick. “They digging deep for narratives, it’s embarrassing/They running outta characters, had to bring back up Kaep again,” he rapped. “Buddy took a check, I ain’t even mad at him/ but with that check he had to sign a non-disparagement.”

Colin Kaepernick Sources Respond

Well, according to TMZ, that’s false, and sources close to Kaepernick accused JAY of being in the wrong here. The report says that Colin Kaepernick never signed a non-disparagement agreement with the NFL after he sued them for allegedly colluding against him.

Apparently, no clause actually existed in the deal that Colin signed in 2019. Sources close to him point to the fact that he’s continued to make remarks about the league as proof that he never signed a non-disparagement deal. “Colin couldn't post about how many days it's been since a team hired him" if the non-disparagement deal was in place, a source told them. The deal between Kaep and the NFL was ultimately private, and neither of them has been able to detail their agreement.