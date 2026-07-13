Colin Kaepernick Sources Reportedly Call Out JAŸ-Z Over Yankee Stadium Freestyle

BY Aron A.
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Olympics: Basketball-Men Semifinal - USA-SRB
Aug 8, 2024; Paris, France; Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick looks on during the first half between the United States and Serbia in a men's basketball semifinal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hov name-dropped Kaep in his freestyle.

Although much of the weekend was spent celebrating JAY’s legacy, his freestyle undoubtedly rubbed a few people the wrong way. His Roots Picnic freestyle, for example, targeted everyone who has been dragging his name through the mud (i.e. Drake, Tory Lanez, Dame Dash, etc.). And while that garnered plenty of applause, Friday night’s freestyle, trying to silence the internet criticism, certainly didn’t receive the same type of acclaim.

One line in particular that caught people off guard surrounded the controversy with Colin Kaepernick. “They digging deep for narratives, it’s embarrassing/They running outta characters, had to bring back up Kaep again,” he rapped. “Buddy took a check, I ain’t even mad at him/ but with that check he had to sign a non-disparagement.”

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Colin Kaepernick Sources Respond

Well, according to TMZ, that’s false, and sources close to Kaepernick accused JAY of being in the wrong here. The report says that Colin Kaepernick never signed a non-disparagement agreement with the NFL after he sued them for allegedly colluding against him.

Apparently, no clause actually existed in the deal that Colin signed in 2019. Sources close to him point to the fact that he’s continued to make remarks about the league as proof that he never signed a non-disparagement deal. “Colin couldn't post about how many days it's been since a team hired him" if the non-disparagement deal was in place, a source told them. The deal between Kaep and the NFL was ultimately private, and neither of them has been able to detail their agreement. 

TMZ suggested that Jay’s recent comments are because of the news that Colin and Tyler Perry are paying for a private autopsy and the funeral service for Nolan Wells. However, the real reason was ultimately contextualized in the freestyle where JAY went after “Twitter activists.” Fans openly criticized his decision to work with Target for an exclusive vinyl at a time when people are boycotting them for their anti-DEI stance. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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