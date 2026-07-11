JAŸ-Z Targets The Haters And Mentions Colin Kaepernick In New Freestyle

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Jay Z Targets Haters Mentions Colin Kaepernick New Freestyle
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Brazil v Norway - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z is pictured inside the stadium before the match. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Night one of JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium run this weekend held many special guests, compelling performances, and some bars for the critics.

JAŸ-Z had a lot of surprises in store for his first Yankee Stadium show of the weekend last night (Friday, July 10), including a brand-new freestyle. Fans were wondering if there would be another following his Roots Picnic bars, and this one is a more general tirade about the Target boycott, the Colin Kaepernick and NFL controversy, and the Internet narratives against Jay.

Manifest Martins caught a clip of the full freestyle online, and it definitely has some divisive lines. Hov called out the hypocrisy of people criticizing his Target exclusive deal for a Reasonable Doubt reissue while still supporting other major companies. He also addressed ongoing criticisms for partnering with the NFL after the Kaepernick controversy, as well as defending his billionaire status and affirming he's given back to the community through positive change.

It's not as diss-heavy or hyper-specific as the Roots Picnic freestyle, but it still has plenty of room for debate and discussion. Now, the question is whether all three of these Yankee Stadium shows will include something off the top. We'll have to wait to find out...

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

JAŸ-Z's Hair Cut

Elsewhere, new JAŸ-Z album rumors are flying wild thanks to his opening move at this first Yankee Stadium show, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt. Beyoncé came out not only as a guest performer, but also cut his hair in the concert's opening video. This has led to new music speculation in spades, which is not that surprising. After all, Hov album rumors are pretty common, albeit in overdrive these days.

JAŸ-Z also had many special guests during this Yankee Stadium performance. He brought out Nas for a medley of the "Dead Presidents" tracks and some Esco classics, as well as Blue Ivy on the piano for "Feelin' It." In addition, Memphis Bleek hit the stage for "Coming Of Age," Jaz-O came out for "Bring It On," and Alicia Keys surprised the crowd with an "Empire State Of Mind" rendition.

But just like with many things related to the Roc Nation mogul, the bars stand out above all else. After all, as he said in the freestyle, "My presence is a present, and my gift is rapping."

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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