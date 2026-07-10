DJ Khaled Has Fans In Shock With New Weight Loss Pictures

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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DJ Khaled Fans Shock New Weight Loss Pictures
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American DJ and record producer DJ Khaled before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect
DJ Khaled is getting ready to drop his new album "Aalam Of God" in just a week, and the Internet has been blown away by his weight loss.

DJ Khaled has had to deal with some negativity in 2026, mainly fresh disses against him on the new album ICEMAN by Drake. This has dominated a lot of discourse around him this year, but there are some more celebratory narratives that are on his side.

FearBuck recently caught some pictures on Twitter from Johnny Nunez that show off Khaled's weight loss transformation. He was at the MCM and We The Best launch party in New York City last night (Thursday, July 9), sporting a zebra-printed jersey and black pants.

It's been a few months now in which fans have talked about the executive and hype man's changing physique, whether in ways to congratulate him on his progress or clown his previous look. Either way, these new photos and videos continue to turn heads.

Of course, this also opens up the floodgates to some damaging and exclusionary perspectives online, as folks debate body standards, health, personal journeys, and methodologies. Folks should emphasize what people want to do with their bodies, not what outsiders think they need to do. But in more casual contexts, folks are just expressing their surprise and support over Khaled's progress.

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DJ Khaled's Weight Loss

The We The Best creative hasn't explicitly spoken out about his weight loss, whether it's just commenting on his new look or going into more detail about his motivation, mindset, methods, and so on. Despite the lack of specifics, most people are just happy for Khaled and hope he continues to stay healthy and happy.

Elsewhere, DJ Khaled's dropping his Aalam Of God album in just a week, which fans are pretty excited for. However, some of the industry relationships and dynamics that have been under scrutiny in recent years might come back to light.

After all, this is the album Khaled pushed back after Drake denied Khaled's claim that Drizzy had two features on it. With the recent ICEMAN debate in mind, maybe fans will have more to say about the tracklist than just its quality.

We'll see how this all shapes up in just a week. In the meantime, DJ Khaled will keep living life to the fullest.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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