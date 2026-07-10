DJ Khaled Has Fans In Shock With New Weight Loss Pictures

DJ Khaled has had to deal with some negativity in 2026, mainly fresh disses against him on the new album ICEMAN by Drake. This has dominated a lot of discourse around him this year, but there are some more celebratory narratives that are on his side.

FearBuck recently caught some pictures on Twitter from Johnny Nunez that show off Khaled's weight loss transformation. He was at the MCM and We The Best launch party in New York City last night (Thursday, July 9), sporting a zebra-printed jersey and black pants.

It's been a few months now in which fans have talked about the executive and hype man's changing physique, whether in ways to congratulate him on his progress or clown his previous look. Either way, these new photos and videos continue to turn heads.

Of course, this also opens up the floodgates to some damaging and exclusionary perspectives online, as folks debate body standards, health, personal journeys, and methodologies. Folks should emphasize what people want to do with their bodies, not what outsiders think they need to do. But in more casual contexts, folks are just expressing their surprise and support over Khaled's progress.

DJ Khaled's Weight Loss

The We The Best creative hasn't explicitly spoken out about his weight loss, whether it's just commenting on his new look or going into more detail about his motivation, mindset, methods, and so on. Despite the lack of specifics, most people are just happy for Khaled and hope he continues to stay healthy and happy.

Elsewhere, DJ Khaled's dropping his Aalam Of God album in just a week, which fans are pretty excited for. However, some of the industry relationships and dynamics that have been under scrutiny in recent years might come back to light.

After all, this is the album Khaled pushed back after Drake denied Khaled's claim that Drizzy had two features on it. With the recent ICEMAN debate in mind, maybe fans will have more to say about the tracklist than just its quality.