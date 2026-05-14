DJ Khaled Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

BY Alexander Cole
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NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana
Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; DJ Khaled walks on the field before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
DJ Khaled has been showcasing his weight loss journey for many year, and now, he is showing off significant progress.

DJ Khaled is going to be dropping an album relatively soon. Of course, Khaled teased the album a couple of years ago, and even said there would be a pair of Drake songs. However, during the Kendrick Lamar beef, Drizzy decided to go back on his word.

This sent Khaled back to the drawing board. However, he is ready to pop back out again, and the fans are curious to see which artists he will get on the album. After all, Khaled is best at bringing different voices together.

In the midst of all of this, it appears as though Khaled is in the middle of a weight loss journey. Khaled has documented these kinds of things before. This time around, the famous record producer has some serious progress to share, and his fans are in awe.

Below, you can see that Khaled has lost a significant amount of weight. He looks slimmer, and he seems to be feeling a lot more confident in his own skin.

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DJ Khaled Is Feeling Himself

Khaled didn't reveal his weight loss secrets, although fans were certainly trying to figure out his methods. Of course, in this day and age, many people have resorted to Ozempic. This is a drug that suppresses your appetite, thus allowing you to lose weight without having to do much exercise. The producer could have also done it the old-fashioned way.

Whatever the case may be, fans are happy for Khaled, and rightfully so. Hopefully, we get to see a bit more of Khaled going forward, especially with this new album coming up. Hip-Hop always feels a bit livelier when Khaled is doing interviews and appearances.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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