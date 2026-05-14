DJ Khaled Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss Transformation

DJ Khaled is going to be dropping an album relatively soon. Of course, Khaled teased the album a couple of years ago, and even said there would be a pair of Drake songs. However, during the Kendrick Lamar beef, Drizzy decided to go back on his word.
This sent Khaled back to the drawing board. However, he is ready to pop back out again, and the fans are curious to see which artists he will get on the album. After all, Khaled is best at bringing different voices together.
In the midst of all of this, it appears as though Khaled is in the middle of a weight loss journey. Khaled has documented these kinds of things before. This time around, the famous record producer has some serious progress to share, and his fans are in awe.
Below, you can see that Khaled has lost a significant amount of weight. He looks slimmer, and he seems to be feeling a lot more confident in his own skin.
DJ Khaled Is Feeling Himself
Khaled didn't reveal his weight loss secrets, although fans were certainly trying to figure out his methods. Of course, in this day and age, many people have resorted to Ozempic. This is a drug that suppresses your appetite, thus allowing you to lose weight without having to do much exercise. The producer could have also done it the old-fashioned way.
Whatever the case may be, fans are happy for Khaled, and rightfully so. Hopefully, we get to see a bit more of Khaled going forward, especially with this new album coming up. Hip-Hop always feels a bit livelier when Khaled is doing interviews and appearances.