Drake Is Reportedly Taking "Direct Shots" At A$AP Rocky & DJ Khaled On "ICEMAN"

Drake's ICEMAN album is set to drop on Friday, May 15, which is in just four days from now. The album is highly anticipated, with some saying this could be the biggest project of the entire year. Moreover, some pundits believe this is Drake's most important album since Views, back in 2016.

There has been lots of speculation about who Drake might be aiming at on this new album. After all, he got dissed from all directions back in 2024. Numerous artists could wind up catching some bars from the Canadian megastar.

According to Charlamagne Tha God, there are two names, in particular, who need to watch out. Those artists are A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled. During this morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne made the claim that both Rocky and Khaled are taking direct shots on the album.

"Khaled you need to be on edge too, you and A$AP Rocky, y'all getting direct shots on the project," Charlamagne said. "Khaled, you might've wanted to keep some of that weight on."

Charlamagne Tha God Leaks ICEMAN Details

Charlamagne did not specify where he heard this information. However, he claims to have an inside source who knows some significant details about the album. For instance, he claims that the recent CN Tower music video shoots are part of a pre-recorded livestream for ICEMAN Episode 4.

Interestingly, Charlamagne also made the claim that Karol G will be featured on ICEMAN. The radio personality says Reggaeton will be a recurring theme on ICEMAN. This is certainly news to us and the rest of Drake's fanbase. Whether or not Charlamagne has been fed accurate information is something that still very much remains to be seen.