Drake Is Reportedly Taking "Direct Shots" At A$AP Rocky & DJ Khaled On "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX
Jan 14, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Canadian rapper Drake attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Charlamagne Tha God took to "The Breakfast Club" this morning with some juicy details about Drake's upcoming "ICEMAN" album.

Drake's ICEMAN album is set to drop on Friday, May 15, which is in just four days from now. The album is highly anticipated, with some saying this could be the biggest project of the entire year. Moreover, some pundits believe this is Drake's most important album since Views, back in 2016.

There has been lots of speculation about who Drake might be aiming at on this new album. After all, he got dissed from all directions back in 2024. Numerous artists could wind up catching some bars from the Canadian megastar.

According to Charlamagne Tha God, there are two names, in particular, who need to watch out. Those artists are A$AP Rocky and DJ Khaled. During this morning's episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne made the claim that both Rocky and Khaled are taking direct shots on the album.

"Khaled you need to be on edge too, you and A$AP Rocky, y'all getting direct shots on the project," Charlamagne said. "Khaled, you might've wanted to keep some of that weight on."

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Charlamagne Tha God Leaks ICEMAN Details

Charlamagne did not specify where he heard this information. However, he claims to have an inside source who knows some significant details about the album. For instance, he claims that the recent CN Tower music video shoots are part of a pre-recorded livestream for ICEMAN Episode 4.

Interestingly, Charlamagne also made the claim that Karol G will be featured on ICEMAN. The radio personality says Reggaeton will be a recurring theme on ICEMAN. This is certainly news to us and the rest of Drake's fanbase. Whether or not Charlamagne has been fed accurate information is something that still very much remains to be seen.

Over the next few days, it is expected that Drake will start to post more and offer up some details on his album. This means covert art, features, and perhaps even a tracklist will be revealed. The fans have waited a long time for this, and they are hoping to savor the moment.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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