Drake May Have Just Shot A Music Video At The CN Tower

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake shakes hands with a fan during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
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Drake is going to be dropping "ICEMAN" in nine days from now, and it seems as though he is filming some music videos.

With Drake looking to drop ICEMAN on May 15, fans are scrutinizing all of his moves. Everywhere Drake goes, fans are paying attention. He can't do anything without people taking some footage and posting it on social media.

This was certainly the case over the weekend as Drake was spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in Toronto. He could be seen on the back of a moving flatbed truck, adorned in a cozy, ICEMAN-inspired outfit. This has subsequently led to speculation that a new single could be coming soon. After all, it would make sense for Drake to drop something before the release of his album.

Earlier this week, there were rumblings on social media that Drake was gearing up to record a music video at the CN Tower. The CN Tower is one of the biggest landmarks in Toronto, so it would only make sense for the artist to film there.

Well, new footage is being circulated by Kurrco, and it is giving credence to the idea that Drake has been hanging around the infamous Toronto building.

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Drake Prepares ICEMAN

In the footage above, you can clearly see a silhouette moving around the tower's upper floors. This kind of scene is quite rare. Consequently, the theory is that the silhouette is Drake, and that this is all part of his latest video shoot.

Drake has been preparing for the release of ICEMAN for quite some time. His ice sculpture from a few weeks ago led to his release date announcement. Furthermore, he has updated the Drake-Related website to contain references to ICEMAN.

This is all very exciting for fans of the Canadian megastar, who has not dropped a solo album since 2023's For All The Dogs. This will also be Drake's first solo project since the beef with Kendrick Lamar. Needless to say, this could very well be the most important album of the artist's career.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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