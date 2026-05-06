Drake May Have Just Shot A Music Video At The CN Tower

With Drake looking to drop ICEMAN on May 15, fans are scrutinizing all of his moves. Everywhere Drake goes, fans are paying attention. He can't do anything without people taking some footage and posting it on social media.

This was certainly the case over the weekend as Drake was spotted filming what appeared to be a music video in Toronto. He could be seen on the back of a moving flatbed truck, adorned in a cozy, ICEMAN-inspired outfit. This has subsequently led to speculation that a new single could be coming soon. After all, it would make sense for Drake to drop something before the release of his album.

Earlier this week, there were rumblings on social media that Drake was gearing up to record a music video at the CN Tower. The CN Tower is one of the biggest landmarks in Toronto, so it would only make sense for the artist to film there.

Well, new footage is being circulated by Kurrco, and it is giving credence to the idea that Drake has been hanging around the infamous Toronto building.

Drake Prepares ICEMAN

In the footage above, you can clearly see a silhouette moving around the tower's upper floors. This kind of scene is quite rare. Consequently, the theory is that the silhouette is Drake, and that this is all part of his latest video shoot.

Drake has been preparing for the release of ICEMAN for quite some time. His ice sculpture from a few weeks ago led to his release date announcement. Furthermore, he has updated the Drake-Related website to contain references to ICEMAN.