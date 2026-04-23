Drake Drops Three Cryptic Messages Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

May 15 is going to be a huge day for music as Drake is set to release ICEMAN. This is the most anticipated album of the entire year. It's an impressive feat when you consider how A$AP Rocky and J. Cole have also dropped albums this year.

ICEMAN promises to be Drizzy's big comeback record. His first solo album since 2023, when he released For All The Dogs. FATD was Drake on autopilot. A messy record that was full of interpersonal drama and very little substance. However, there is this feeling that ICEMAN is going to be the record where the Canadian megastar starts trying again.

The artist has been doing quite a bit to hype this album up. The ice sculpture in Toronto eventually led to the revelation of when the album would be released. Now, Drake is riling up his fans with some cryptic messages on social media.

It is unclear if these messages are lyrics in his upcoming songs or if they are simply some mantras that he is living by.

Drake Sends A Message

“WHEN I CALL YOUR BLUFF MAKE SURE YOU ANSWER ME ON THAT FIRST RING," Drake wrote. “PLEASE STOP MISTAKING CHAT FOR FACT, REELS FOR REALITY, STREAMING FOR FLOW, AND LIKE FOR LOVE, THANK YOU [...] HERE IS SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL CRITICIZE AND PRETEND DOES NOT MAKE YOU FEEL BETTER THAN EVERYTHING."

Drake has never shied away from being cryptic on his social media accounts. He wouldn't be who he is without these kinds of "antics." It is a great way to promote the album, and the artist is well aware of this.