Drake Drops Three Cryptic Messages Ahead Of "ICEMAN"

BY Alexander Cole
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Drake is dropping "ICEMAN" on May 15th, and ahead of the album, the artist has come through with some interesting cryptic messages.

May 15 is going to be a huge day for music as Drake is set to release ICEMAN. This is the most anticipated album of the entire year. It's an impressive feat when you consider how A$AP Rocky and J. Cole have also dropped albums this year.

ICEMAN promises to be Drizzy's big comeback record. His first solo album since 2023, when he released For All The Dogs. FATD was Drake on autopilot. A messy record that was full of interpersonal drama and very little substance. However, there is this feeling that ICEMAN is going to be the record where the Canadian megastar starts trying again.

The artist has been doing quite a bit to hype this album up. The ice sculpture in Toronto eventually led to the revelation of when the album would be released. Now, Drake is riling up his fans with some cryptic messages on social media.

It is unclear if these messages are lyrics in his upcoming songs or if they are simply some mantras that he is living by.

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

Drake Sends A Message

“WHEN I CALL YOUR BLUFF MAKE SURE YOU ANSWER ME ON THAT FIRST RING," Drake wrote. “PLEASE STOP MISTAKING CHAT FOR FACT, REELS FOR REALITY, STREAMING FOR FLOW, AND LIKE FOR LOVE, THANK YOU [...] HERE IS SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL CRITICIZE AND PRETEND DOES NOT MAKE YOU FEEL BETTER THAN EVERYTHING."

Drake has never shied away from being cryptic on his social media accounts. He wouldn't be who he is without these kinds of "antics." It is a great way to promote the album, and the artist is well aware of this.

New Music Friday is less than 16 hours away, and fans are anticipating a single. Now would be the time to start showing fans what you've got in the chamber. If Drake is truly confident in his album, then we could very well get a single sooner than you may think. No matter what, we will be listening.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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