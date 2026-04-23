Most if not the entirety of the music world is going to stop on May 15. That is the day that Drake will be dropping his highly awaited album, ICEMAN. It feels especially satisfying to know this as we were mostly left in the dark regarding its progress. But we know for sure now that it's right around the corner.

But while this will be the project that gets the most play, especially on the first day, another rapper isn't backing down from competing for ears. That would be Chicago MC Lucki, who's coming through with a much-anticipated tape of his own in Dr*gs R Bad.

Similarly, the 29-year-old also took quite a while to give his fans a concrete timeline. However, he announced his offering would drop on May 15 much sooner than Drizzy. via his social media.

But even though Drake is stepping on his moment, he's not going to bow down and make way for the Toronto superstar. As caught by No Jumper, Lucki says he's got too much confidence in himself to shy away from a challenge.

He tweeted, "Maybe i would push the album back if I didn't have so much new swag. But me & Aubz 5/15 lets go."

Drake Teases ICEMAN

While we expect The Boy to still get a lot of first listens, Lucki does have a solid fan base himself and will still put up solid numbers.

Like Lucki, Drake is hyping up his release but doing so in a more cryptic way. Taking to his Instagram, he shared three separate messages in the ICEMAN album text. The first read: "WHEN I CALL YOUR BLUFF MAKE SURE YOU ANSWER ME ON THAT FIRST RING."