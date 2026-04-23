Lucki Refuses To Delay His Album Despite Sharing Same Release Day As Drake's "ICEMAN"

BY Zachary Horvath
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BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
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Lucki announced "Dr*gs R Bad" was coming on May 15 in March. Despite Drake unleashing "ICEMAN" that day too, he's still not moving it.

Most if not the entirety of the music world is going to stop on May 15. That is the day that Drake will be dropping his highly awaited album, ICEMAN. It feels especially satisfying to know this as we were mostly left in the dark regarding its progress. But we know for sure now that it's right around the corner.

But while this will be the project that gets the most play, especially on the first day, another rapper isn't backing down from competing for ears. That would be Chicago MC Lucki, who's coming through with a much-anticipated tape of his own in Dr*gs R Bad.

Similarly, the 29-year-old also took quite a while to give his fans a concrete timeline. However, he announced his offering would drop on May 15 much sooner than Drizzy. Lucki did so on March 18 via his social media.

But even though Drake is stepping on his moment, he's not going to bow down and make way for the Toronto superstar. As caught by No Jumper, Lucki says he's got too much confidence in himself to shy away from a challenge.

He tweeted, "Maybe i would push the album back if I didn't have so much new swag. But me & Aubz 5/15 lets go."

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Drake Teases ICEMAN

While we expect The Boy to still get a lot of first listens, Lucki does have a solid fan base himself and will still put up solid numbers.

Like Lucki, Drake is hyping up his release but doing so in a more cryptic way. Taking to his Instagram, he shared three separate messages in the ICEMAN album text. The first read: "WHEN I CALL YOUR BLUFF MAKE SURE YOU ANSWER ME ON THAT FIRST RING."

The second: "PLEASE STOP MISTAKING CHAT FOR FACT, REELS FOR REALITY, STREAMING FOR FLOW, AND LIKE FOR LOVE, THANK YOU." Then, his last said: "HERE IS SOMETHING YOU CAN ALL CRITICIZE AND PRETEND DOES NOT MAKE YOU FEEL BETTER THAN EVERYTHING."

Read More: The Top 50 Best Drake Songs Of All-Time

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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