LUCKI Has Snakes In His Garden On "Free Mr. Banks"

LUCKI is finding out quickly that he's stuck living a dangerous lifestyle on "Free Mr. Banks." The aggressively produced track (BrentRambo and Marko Lenz) features stalking synth passages and kicks that feel the gut punches the Chicago native is taking on the track. He talks about being in a mob but he's finding it difficult to escape its clutches perhaps out of fear. Sure, him sticking with it might give Ferrari trucks and expensive luxury items. However, it's got LUCKI bring his loved ones into it. "I'm high as f*ck, ain't nothin' new, that's what they want from me / I'm tied up, in the M-O-B, I brought my son in it."
You could say that he has a lot of snakes in his garden. In some cultures, they are symbols of temptation and deceit. Speaking of the slithery reptiles, though, LUCKI takes time on the two-minute cut to shout-out Young Thug. "Early snakes kill the rats, FJG, haha / Ayy, ayy, uh (Slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt)." "FJG" means "Free Jeff Gang." Clearly, he felt there were plenty of snakes trying to keep him trapped just like how he feels on this track. This is potentially single number three for his upcoming album, DR*GS R BAD.
LUCKI "Free Mr. Banks"
Quotable Lyrics:
Ayy, shit for real, no bap
These young n****s come and get you, you'd just be gettin' home
I'll dog a ho down, put her name in a song
I had tried to leave the mob, but I got cold feet
Bentley truck, super tall, feel like nosebleeds
Book Tune? Cost a Maybach for the show fee