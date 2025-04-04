LUCKI Has Snakes In His Garden On "Free Mr. Banks"

LUCKI finds himself in a tough predicament on his new single "Free Mr. Banks," the latest offering from his next project.

You could say that he has a lot of snakes in his garden. In some cultures, they are symbols of temptation and deceit. Speaking of the slithery reptiles, though, LUCKI takes time on the two-minute cut to shout-out Young Thug . "Early snakes kill the rats, FJG, haha / Ayy, ayy, uh (Slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt, slatt)." "FJG" means "Free Jeff Gang." Clearly, he felt there were plenty of snakes trying to keep him trapped just like how he feels on this track. This is potentially single number three for his upcoming album, DR*GS R BAD.

LUCKI is finding out quickly that he's stuck living a dangerous lifestyle on "Free Mr. Banks." The aggressively produced track (BrentRambo and Marko Lenz) features stalking synth passages and kicks that feel the gut punches the Chicago native is taking on the track. He talks about being in a mob but he's finding it difficult to escape its clutches perhaps out of fear. Sure, him sticking with it might give Ferrari trucks and expensive luxury items. However, it's got LUCKI bring his loved ones into it. "I'm high as f*ck, ain't nothin' new, that's what they want from me / I'm tied up, in the M-O-B, I brought my son in it."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.