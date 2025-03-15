Lucki Gives Fans Another Catchy Single With "OverTh!nking"

Lucki has really been turning in stellar performances on his latest releases, and this new single is no exception.

Lucki is turning up the heat. The rapper announced plans to release his new album Drugs R Bad in 2025, and if this new single is any indicator, it will be his best album yet. "OverTh!nking" is a song that could've come over extremely busy in the wrong hands, given the title. Fortunately, Lucki has the right vibe to get the thematic point across while still delivering a catchy song. "OverTh!nking" is a spaced out jam with a vibe that could very easily play into the title of Lucki's new album.

The instrumental has the same feel of cloud rap, yet is more clear headed and bright. There's a sense of intentionality to the song that plays to its benefit. It helps that Lucki is flowing on it. He's deep in thought, but not distractingly so. "Ayy, the deeper the thought, the deeper the thought, the better, ayy," Lucki raps on the song's chorus. "Ayy, ayy, the deeper the thought, the deeper the thought, the better. If we run it back, then it was just that real." The single may not go down as a breakthrough smash or signature song but it definitely ratchets up excitement for Drugs R Bad.

Lucki Gives Fans A Thoughtful Banger

Quotable Lyrics:

I just felt like God in a BP in the red zone
Force field, Lamb' truck from the ten speed
Mixеd feelings hangin' with the snakes, nobody bit me
Ayy, switch lanеs, ayy

