Lucki Announces Upcoming Album "Drugs R Bad" With Retro Trailer

2024 Rolling Loud Miami
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: American rapper and record producer Lucki performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Lucki has been teasing fans with music, and now he has finally confirmed that a new studio album is in the works.

Lucki knew what he was doing on Monday. The rapper delighted fans by dropping off the bouncy and slick "Bad Influences Freestyle." He showed off his rhyming abilities over a classic Tupac instrumental, and fans perked up, sensing new music was around the corner. Well, the corner came a lot faster than any of us could've anticipated. Hours after "Bad Influences Freestyle," Lucki took to social media to unveil the title and teaser trailer for his upcoming album.

Lucki decided to name his new project Drugs R Bad. The trailer riffs on this tongue in cheek title by recycling an iconic anti-drug slogan from the 1980s. The rapper uses footage of a man holding an egg and explaining that it represents the human brain. He then drops the egg into a frying pan and explains that the cooking egg represents one's brain on drugs. Ergo, Drugs R Bad. This is not the first time that Lucki has worked narcotics into the title of one of his albums. His sophomore tape was titled s*x m*ney dr*gs, and it peaked at number 15 on the Billboard 200.

Is Lucki Still Sober?

Lucki has been forthright about his struggles with substance abuse in the past. The rapper talked about kicking bad habits during a 2023 appearance on A Safe Place Podcast. He told host Lil Yachty that he'd been able to stop popping pills, but struggled with other drugs. Congratulations to both artists on their major personal milestones. "I thought I'd never stop popping pills, but I stopped popping pills," he told Yachty. "But lean, though? Pills don't taste good, lean taste good. When asked to elaborate on why the rapper felt the need to consume drugs, he pointed to his experiences in Chicago.

"We used to be [wild], gang," Lucki admitted. "You gotta do a lot of sh*t to forget a lot of sh*t... In Chicago, ni**as was real trauma zombies." The rapper recounted one particular instance in which he consumed 10 pills in one day. Fortunately, he told Lil Yachty that he was ten months sober at the time they were recording the podcast. Lucki's album title and the teaser trailer suggest the rapper will delve into his past addictions in the form of song. We can't wait to hear how it all comes together.

