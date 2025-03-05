Lucki Revives Classic Tupac Beat With "Bad InFluence Freestyle"

BY Elias Andrews
Link Copied to Clipboard!
luckilucki
Lucki's teaser has been followed up with a proper album trailer, and a title that suggests an overarching theme.

Lucki isn't messing around. The rapper delighted fans with his 2024 effort, GEMINI, but all signs point to his latest era being his best. Lucki blessed fans with "Bad InFluence Freestyle" on Monday, and it boasts some of his best pure rapping to date. Seriously, he sounds re-energized and eager to prove he belongs in the upper echelon of emcees with his upcoming album Drugs R Bad. It doesn't hurt that he chose a Tupac instrumental to go along with his boasts.

Lucki touches on everything from the death of Nipsey Hussle to fans thought he's fallen off. His dexterity on the microphone is impressive, especially given how many instrumentals he gets on. Tupac's "Against All Odds" kicks the song off, but we get two more beats over the course of the freestyle. They get more modern as the song progresses. By the end, Lucki is spitting over a trap instrumental that would sound right at home on a Lil Baby tape. All throughout, though, he keeps a steady hand and wordplay that isn't mind-blowing so much as it is slick. Lucki is ready to give bars to his fans, and it's fun to see an emcee opt for a freestyle rather than a single to generate buzz. We're ready for more.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Lucki Defends Himself Against Rape Accusations

Lucki Showcases His Versatility On Impressive Freestyle

Quotable Lyrics:

Claps and applause like a sell out
Jesus piece, sixty thou', I'm never goin’ to hell, nah
My b*tch goin’ on with sh*t that she know I don't care ’bout
Probably tryna see what I care about

Read More: LUCKI Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Rapper

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
2024 Rolling Loud Miami Music Lucki Announces Upcoming Album "Drugs R Bad" With Retro Trailer 446
lucki-lil-ol-me Songs Lucki Showcases His Impeccable Beat Selection On "Lil Ol Me" 2.0K
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle 3.7K
lucki all love Songs LUCKI Follows Up "2 Faced" With Single "All Love" 1041