Lucki Revives Classic Tupac Beat With "Bad InFluence Freestyle"

Lucki isn't messing around. The rapper delighted fans with his 2024 effort, GEMINI, but all signs point to his latest era being his best. Lucki blessed fans with "Bad InFluence Freestyle" on Monday, and it boasts some of his best pure rapping to date. Seriously, he sounds re-energized and eager to prove he belongs in the upper echelon of emcees with his upcoming album Drugs R Bad. It doesn't hurt that he chose a Tupac instrumental to go along with his boasts.

Lucki touches on everything from the death of Nipsey Hussle to fans thought he's fallen off. His dexterity on the microphone is impressive, especially given how many instrumentals he gets on. Tupac's "Against All Odds" kicks the song off, but we get two more beats over the course of the freestyle. They get more modern as the song progresses. By the end, Lucki is spitting over a trap instrumental that would sound right at home on a Lil Baby tape. All throughout, though, he keeps a steady hand and wordplay that isn't mind-blowing so much as it is slick. Lucki is ready to give bars to his fans, and it's fun to see an emcee opt for a freestyle rather than a single to generate buzz. We're ready for more.

Lucki Showcases His Versatility On Impressive Freestyle

