LUCKI Reveals Release Date For New Album “Drugs R Bad”

LUCKI fans have been waiting patiently for a new project from him for a while now. Fortunately, his next one is right around the corner. Today (March 18), the Chicago artist took to Instagram to announce the release date of his upcoming fifth studio album, Drugs R Bad. The project is slated for release on May 15, 2026. Vinyl and CDs are available for preorder now on his official website.

Needless to say, social media users are pumped, and they're making their thoughts known on Twitter/X. "Lucki with an actual album rollout and a cinematic cover art is not something I had on my 2026 bingo card. May 15th can not come fast enough," one supporter writes. "This bout to be his best one," another claims. Someone else simply says, "We will be listening."

Drugs R Bad will follow Lucki's fourth studio album GEMINI!, which he dropped in June of 2024. It will also follow various singles he's released over the past year or so, including "Diamond Stitching," "Not So Virgo Of You," "Free Mr. Banks," and more.

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Is LUCKI Sober?

LUCKI first announced Drugs R Bad last March. During an interview with Kids Take Over in June, he revealed why he landed on the title he did.

"Cause drugs are bad, and you can’t say I’m glorifying it if I’m telling you drugs are bad," he explained at the time. "They be like, 'He’s still doing drugs,' Like, n***a, […] I didn’t say I was a f*cking role model. You don’t have to do what I’m doing, I’m not LeBron James, like, just take care of your family."