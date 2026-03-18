LUCKI Reveals Release Date For New Album “Drugs R Bad”

BY Caroline Fisher
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LUCKI Release Date "Drugs R Bad"
during day 2 of 2024 Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on December 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida
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LUCKI has finally announced the release date of his long-awaited fifth studio album, and fans can't wait to hear what he has up his sleeve.

LUCKI fans have been waiting patiently for a new project from him for a while now. Fortunately, his next one is right around the corner. Today (March 18), the Chicago artist took to Instagram to announce the release date of his upcoming fifth studio album, Drugs R Bad. The project is slated for release on May 15, 2026. Vinyl and CDs are available for preorder now on his official website.

Needless to say, social media users are pumped, and they're making their thoughts known on Twitter/X. "Lucki with an actual album rollout and a cinematic cover art is not something I had on my 2026 bingo card. May 15th can not come fast enough," one supporter writes. "This bout to be his best one," another claims. Someone else simply says, "We will be listening."

Drugs R Bad will follow Lucki's fourth studio album GEMINI!, which he dropped in June of 2024. It will also follow various singles he's released over the past year or so, including "Diamond Stitching," "Not So Virgo Of You," "Free Mr. Banks," and more.

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Is LUCKI Sober?

LUCKI first announced Drugs R Bad last March. During an interview with Kids Take Over in June, he revealed why he landed on the title he did.

"Cause drugs are bad, and you can’t say I’m glorifying it if I’m telling you drugs are bad," he explained at the time. "They be like, 'He’s still doing drugs,' Like, n***a, […] I didn’t say I was a f*cking role model. You don’t have to do what I’m doing, I’m not LeBron James, like, just take care of your family."

LUCKI also opened up about his substance abuse issues during a 2023 appearance on Lil Yachty's A Safe Place podcast, revealing that he was in recovery from a pill addiction. "I thought I'd never stop popping pills, but I stopped popping pills," he shared. "But lean, though? Pills don't taste good, lean taste good. [...] We used to be [wild], gang."

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About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
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