LUCKI is still continuing the rollout for his next studio album DR*GS R BAD. The Chicago cloud and trap rap star is doing so with "I Don't Care..." featuring Lil Yachty. This a reunion of sorts as these two haven't recorded a song together since 2021's "Greed."
This is potentially the fourth offering from it and out of all of the samplers we've heard, this may rank at the top. The woozy and wavy instrumental will hook you right away, especially with its dreamy plugg melodies and twinkling keys.
Lil Yachty and LUCKI also deliver standout verses, airing out their unfiltered thoughts with swag and nonchalance. It's a mixture of funny but also serious bars, especially when it comes to the feature's verse. "I look at all my peers like, 'If I got it, then you got it' / I looked at both my parents like 'I'm grateful that y'all f*cked' / My daughter said to me, 'Daddy, I hate when you ain't up'."
Per a press release, fans can expect to hear DR*GS R BAD this fall. An exact date eludes at the moment though. Overall, this project should deliver on more of what we come to expect from LUCKI. But even though they may be a turnoff for some, the singles have been quite solid.
Ultimately, you can't argue with quality and improving on what already works. With that being said, we encourage you to check out "I Don't Care..." below.
LUCKI & Lil Yachty "I Don't Care..."
Quotable Lyrics:
Rapper, opper, I ain't gonna diss 'em, he could D-I-E
He gon' sellout all the concerts with B-I-G (Uh-huh)
G23, a plastic pistol, blue T.I.P
N****, leave with one of these, shots at the king
Can't be f*cked with and I'm GloGang, DrenchGang home team
